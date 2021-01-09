Reports: Manchester United considering termination of Tahith Chong’s loan deal with Werder Bremen

Manchester United are not happy with how Tahith Chong’s loan move to Werder Bremen has turned out so far and are contemplating recalling the player to Old Trafford.

According to Sport Witness, the Red Devils are considering terminating the Dutchman’s season-long loan move to the Bundesliga side because they believe that the purpose of the loan has not been fulfilled so far. Manchester United expected the player to get regular football at Werner Bremen but Chong has struggled to make it into the first team this season.

The Dutchman made the move to Old Trafford from Feyenoord in 2016 and made his senior debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2018/19 season. Chong made 12 appearances for Manchester United last season, where he showed great promise. It was clear the youngster needed regular first-team exposure to develop further and Chong departed to the Weserstadion earlier in the summer on a season-long loan.

However, the move has not unfolded as Manchester United would have hoped. The Dutchman has played just 439 minutes of first-team football this season, managing only 14 appearances for the Bundesliga side. Indeed, the Red Devils are disappointed at the lack of opportunities for Chong so far and are reportedly consider an early recall for the player.

Chong has made just three starts this season, which is a clear indication that it has been an underwhelming experience for the Dutchman so far. That, in turn, has left Manchester United dissatisfied, as they believe the move has fallen short of expectations.

The Red Devils are also appalled that Chong is not getting the match practice that was the sole intention of the loan and are seriously considering taking steps to address the situation.

Manchester United yet to contact Werner Bremen with their concerns

The Red Devils have not contacted the Bundesliga side with their concerns yet, but unless the scenario improves, they would be willing to bring Chong back to Old Trafford. However, given that there’s tremendous competition for places at Manchester United in the attacking positions, Chong’s chances of breaking into United's first eleven are quite slim.

If Manchester United do terminate Chong's current deal with Werner Bremen, the Red Devils will be looking to secure another loan move to continue his development. Tahith Chong’s current deal expires in 2022, but Manchester United do have the option of another year.