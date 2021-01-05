Reports: Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo linked with move away from Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is being pursued by Argentinian club Boca Juniors, after being frozen out by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Argentinian defender spent most of last season on loan at Estudiantes, and hasn't featured under Solskjaer since returning from that spell.

Marcos Rojo will be a free agent at the end of this season, and does not look like getting into Solskjaer's side anytime soon. The Argentine has fallen down the pecking order at United and a move would suit all parties involved.

According to TyC Sports, Boca Juniors are hoping the Marcos Rojo will terminate his contract 6 months early, in order to secure a permanent transfer to Argentina. But the club are also willing to wait till June if Manchester United are unwilling to release Rojo during this window.

Boca Juniors' vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme is also said to be a huge fan of Rojo. The Argentine legend reportedly called Rojo to discuss the defender's next move, after his loan with Estudiantes had come to an end.

"It cost me. I talked about it with everyone. A talk I had with Chapu Braña helped me a lot. When he found out about all this, he called me and we talked about a lot of things. Not only about playing in Boca. Luckily, Román He took it super well. Super respectful to me. I thanked him a lot. That someone with so much history takes the time to call me, to insist, speaks very well of him and makes me feel very good as a player," Marcos Rojo explained.

Marcos Rojo in talks with Boca Juniors over transfer to join ex-Argentina team-mate Carlos Tevez https://t.co/bTulD6CTjd — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 5, 2021

Boca Juniors are hoping to finalize a deal in the January transfer window in order to have Rojo available for selection in the Copa Libertadores.

If they can't acquire the defender during this window, they would hope to get him in time for when the next edition of the tournament begins.

Marcos Rojo would be the first of many Manchester United departures

Lingard has found it hard to find playing time in this Manchester United side

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on a mission to trim his squad size down, and Rojo's potential departure would just be the beginning. The Manchester United boss is reportedly looking to move at least three other players during this window.

Rojo's compatriot Sergio Romero will most likely be leaving Manchester United during January. The shot-stopper has fallen down the pecking order and is now the club's third-choice goalkeeper behind David De Gea and Dean Henderson.

English duo Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones are also free to leave Manchester United. with Solskjaer deeming them surplus to requirements. Lingard has been courted by teams such as Newcastle, Leicester City, and West Ham in the past, and will undoubtedly have many suitors in the Premier League.