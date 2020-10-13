Reports: Manchester United find "new Jadon Sancho" on their own doorstep

According to the Sun, Manchester United believe that they have found the new Jadon Sancho in their youth squad. Man United youth player Shola Shoretire has impressed coaches at every level and has already been offered a pre-contract to turn professional on his next birthday.

Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho this summer caught the headlines of newspapers all over the world more than any other transfer saga.

The Red Devils made no secret of their desire to acquire Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer. However, they failed in their attempts to sign the 20-year-old winger after failing to meet Dortmund's €108 million price tag.

Manchester United attempted to sign alternatives to Sancho in the last two weeks of the summer transfer window. They were linked with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Ocampos and Ismaila Sarr, but signed none of them.

Manchester United chiefs think academy star Shola Shoretire can fill Jadon Sancho void https://t.co/9iDZsfvRbc — MANCHESTER UNITED NEWS ⚽️ (@SirAlexStand) October 12, 2020

Manchester United's coaching staff believe Shola Shoretire can be the next Jadon Sancho

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic - FA Youth Cup: Sixth Round

The Red Devils failed to sign a winger, but were able to complete deals for Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles on deadline day. Manchester United are, however, still keen to sign a winger, but seem to have a promising one in their youth ranks.

Shola Shoretire has flown up through the ranks at Manchester United and has been labelled as a remarkable talent by the club's coaching staff. The 16-year-old can play on either wing or through the middle, and is comfortable with both feet.

Shoretire made history last year, becoming the UEFA Youth League's youngest-ever player at the age of 14 years and 314 days. The Sun reports that the "United big-wigs" are starting to believe that they may have found their own Jadon Sancho. The report adds that they are still considering whether to attempt to sign the Dortmund attacker next season.

Advertisement

Shoretire will be a long-term project for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United, who have always been massive proponents of giving a chance to academy products.

What were you doing at 14 years of age?



Manchester United's Shola Shoretire has just made Uefa history.



➡ https://t.co/NALoTJiTUU pic.twitter.com/6zSCwiBYwT — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 13, 2018

Manchester United, however, are in need of a response to their 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. They would have preferred an immediate solution to their current woes, rather than a youth product who will take time to settle at the top level.

The Red Devils will be hoping that Shoretire lives up to the expectations though. He could follow in the footsteps of recent Manchester United youth products Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.