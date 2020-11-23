According to The Athletic, Southampton are considering a move for Manchester United youngster Brandom Williams ahead of the winter transfer window. Williams was reportedly open to joining the Saints on loan this summer, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked the move.

Brandon Williams is a graduate of the Manchester United youth academy and made his first-team debut in September 2019. The 20-year-old became an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad last summer, as he often deputized in the left-back position for Luke Shaw.

Luke Shaw's recurrent injury problems left Solskjaer with no option but to play Williams regularly. Williams featured in 17 Premier League games last season, starting eleven of those, whilst also playing eight times in the Europe League.

His involvement in Manchester United playing XI has largely diminished this season after the Red Devils signed Alex Telles from Porto on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The England Under-21 international has only featured in Manchester United's League Cup victories over Luton and Brighton so far this season, but the recent injury to Luke Shaw could give him a chance in the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Manchester United's summer arrival Alex Telles was preferred ahead of Williams in the line-up for Saturday's win over West Brom at Old Trafford. Manchester United do, however, have a tight fixture schedule which sees them play twelve times between November 24th and January 2nd.

Therefore it is likely that Williams will be required to start a few games in the absence of Shaw. Williams will be hoping to impress when given the chance, as he will be seeking a move away from Old Trafford in search of more regular playing time.

Southampton currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League, having won five of their opening eight games. The Saints have been largely impressive under the management of Ralph Hasenhuttl and will be keen to strengthen their options at the back in January, as they look to continue their good form and end the season on a good note.

Southampton already possesses two top quality full-backs in the form of Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Bertrand. Hasenhuttl will however prefer to sign quality cover and competition for both full-backs, and Williams could help with that if brought to St. Mary's.