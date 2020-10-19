According to ESPN, Manchester United are set to continue their chase of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils are hoping to enter into negotiations with Dortmund about signing the Englishman next summer.

The Manchester United-Jadon Sancho transfer saga was one that grabbed the headlines more than any other transfer rumor this summer. The 20-time champions of England had sounded out the 20-year-old as their No.1 transfer target at the beginning of the summer.

Manchester United, however, failed to sign Sancho, after refusing to match the £108 million price tag set by Dortmund on their superstar. The Red Devils reportedly had a £91 million bid rejected for Sancho in late September.

Dortmund were unwilling to listen to offers for Sancho after August, as they were keen to have the winger return to pre-season training. The Bundesliga runners-up were eager to hold onto their star player, as they look to mount a serious challenge to Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title this season.

Manchester United explored alternatives for Jadon Sancho in the final two weeks of the transfer window, such as Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Ocampos, but failed to complete deals for the either of the wingers. United did manage to sign Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Amad Diallo on transfer deadline day.

Manchester United are still in the hunt for No.1 target Jadon Sancho

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the Premier League campaign, picking up just six points from their opening four games. Manchester United's defensive woes have been the main focus in recent weeks, with the club conceding twelve goals in just four games, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are equally bereft of quality options up front.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to bring Sancho to the club this summer, and was left disappointed after United failed to land the England international. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke however, has left the door open for a deal to be done in the future.

"[They] misjudged the situation. We had a clear line and will continue to do so next summer. In this industry, you can never say that a player in completely unsaleable," said Watzke.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a player that can turn their season around immediately, much like Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes did in January after signing from Sporting Lisbon. The likelihood of United signing Jadon Sancho in January is very less, but they will be hoping to begin negotiations with Dortmund about signing Jadon Sancho next summer.