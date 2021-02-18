Reports: Manchester United 'intensively scouting' Eintracht Frankfurt striker - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new number nine this summer and could potentially make a move for Portuguese striker Andre Silva.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side currently employ Edinson Cavani or Anthony Martial in the centre-forward role. However, as the duo have netted only 14 goals between them in all competitions this season, United are said to be on the prowl for a more dangerous striker.

As per Sky Germany, Andre Silva is said to be attracting attention from a lot of top clubs in Europe. The 25-year-old's impressive record for Eintracht Frankfurt this season has also added to his value.

The Portuguese has scored 19 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season. Frankfurt reportedly rates him at €30 million as he is under contract until 2023.

The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, has excellent relationships with teams in the Premier League so a move to Manchester United is not entirely out of the question. According to Sky, many in Europe see him as a cheaper alternative to Erling Haaland.

Manchester United will face competition if they make a big-money move for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been rumoured with a move to the Premier League in the summer.

Erling Haaland has rapidly emerged as one of the top targets for clubs across Europe. His incredible form for Borussia Dortmund, both in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, has generated enormous interest in the player.

Manchester United were one of the suitors for the Haaland's signature in January of 2019 before Dortmund swooped in and signed the player. The 20-year-old has remained on the Red Devils' radar with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even claiming he is 'monitoring' the player's situation.

However, Manchester United will face stern competition from both within the Premier League and across Europe, with both Chelsea and Manchester City said to be interested in a move for Haaland.

Advertisement

Chelsea are determined to bring in a top striker this summer and they want Erling Haaland to be that player.



Via: @TheAthleticUK pic.twitter.com/hSd54IahDx — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) February 18, 2021

The speculation over Haaland's future has intensified after it emerged that the Norwegian has a release clause worth €75 million in his contract that gets triggered in the summer of 2022.

If Dortmund fail to qualify for Champions League football next season, they may look to sell Haaland for almost double the value of his release clause.