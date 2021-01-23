Reports: Manchester United interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey

Manchester United are reportedly still looking to sign Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils were eyeing up a move for the Jamaica international last summer. They considered him to be a cheaper alternative to Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho. However, the winger ended up staying at the BayArena as the move did not materialise.

According to football journalist, Jonathan Shrager, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still considering a move for Leon Bailey. The Old Trafford giants will, however, have to wait until the summer to get their man.

Leon Bailey was heavily linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. The 23-year-old attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs as he was one of the Eternal Bridesmaids' best players in the 2019-20 campaign.

The winger has continued his fine form this season, making 23 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, while scoring nine goals and registering eight assists.

His performances have helped Peter Bosz's side mount a serious challenge for the Bundesliga title this season.

Leon Bailey can play on either flank and is known for his speed and dribbling capabilities.

Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Leon Bailey as they will look to develop Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo

Despite Leon Bailey's experience at the top level and his consistent performances for Bayer Leverkusen, it seems unlikely that Manchester United sign him this summer.

The Red Devils currently possess a wealth of attacking options in the form of Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Jesse Lingard and Amad Diallo.

The Manchester giants club are likely to focus on improving their defence and midfield. They have also spent £37 million to sign Amad Diallo from Atalanta, who is a winger.

Manchester United spent £40 million to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax in the summer despite not having any immediate need for a midfielder. The Dutchman has spent a majority of the season on the bench and has been starved of regular playing time.

The Red Devils will not want to sign a player they do not need and will likely focus on developing the likes of Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo instead.