According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Manchester United are still in the hunt for Alex Telles, who currently plays for Porto in the Primeira Liga. The Brazilian has a release clause worth €40 million and has entered the final year of his current deal with the Portuguese outfit.

Manchester United have been in the hunt for new signings this summer but have only managed to add Donny Van de Beek from Ajax in a deal worth €45 million this summer. The Red Devils have failed to strengthen areas of the squad where they have very noticeable flaws, such as their defence.

Manchester United's current first-choice left-back Luke Shaw has had a stop-start career at the club. The Englishman has at times shown the form that made the Red Devils sign him from Southampton but has struggled to produce the goods consistently. Shaw's young career at Old Trafford has, however, been blighted by injuries.

His deputy at left-back last season was been Manchester United youth product, Brandon Williams. The youngster, who made his debut in October 2019, made 17 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United last season. At the age of 19, Williams has a long way to go and a lot of room to develop into the player Manchester United are hoping he will become.

Williams' poor showing in United's crucial games against Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals and Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final suggested that he is not reliable in the big games.

Manchester United looking to improve squad depth with Telles signing

Telles has only one year remaining on his current deal

If Manchester United hope to mount a title challenge against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea next season, they will need quality players on the pitch and the bench.

The signing of Telles from Porto would create a healthy competition for places between him and Shaw, the kind that is seen between Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo at Manchester City.

Telles has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last few seasons, while he has also attracted interest from Wolves and Sevilla this summer. Sevilla are hoping to sign Telles if they are not able to re-sign Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid.

At the age of 27, the Brazilian is entering the peak of his career. A switch to a club like Manchester United may be the type of move he needs to take his game to the next level.

Manchester United, however, have also been linked with a move for Reguillon from Real Madrid. The Spaniard impressed with his displays for Sevilla last season, especially in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Telles is still an option for the Red Devils and it remains to be seen if they make a move for him in the coming weeks.

