Reports: Manchester United lead race to sign Lille star Boubakary Soumare

According to the Daily Mirror, Italian journalist Vito Angele has revealed that Manchester United are frontrunners to sign LOSC Lille star midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Soumare has caught the eyes of several top clubs. Chelsea and Manchester United were heavily linked with the Frenchman in the summer after he inspired Lille an impressive fourth-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

While Chelsea failed to table a bid for the Lille midfielder, Manchester United opted to sign Ajax man Donny van de Beek instead.

Manchester United are favourites to sign Boubakary Soumare from Lille. Manchester United are already working on a deal and AC Milan are unlikely to sign him due to the high price [Evening Standard] #MUFC #UR pic.twitter.com/VINsE5QTQv — United Reveal (@UnitedReveal) January 10, 2021

On the Italian Football Podcast, Italian journalist Vito Angele claimed that Manchester United are now back in for the Frenchman and currently lead the race for his signature.

“He is an important player but I don’t think he will be coming to Serie A. Manchester United are working on him and they are the favourites to sign him right now. Lille are also asking a high price for him which is too much for Milan.”

Manchester United and AC Milan want Boubakary Soumare

Celtic v LOSC Lille: Group H - UEFA Europa League

Manchester United have reportedly rekindled their interest in Soumare after their failed move from the Frenchman in the summer.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield ranks and see the 21-year-old as a potential replacement for Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, who is in his career's twilight.

Soumare has also drawn interest from the Serie A, with AC Milan keen on snapping up the holding midfielder. However, according to Vito Angele, the Italian league leaders are unwilling to meet Lille's asking price.

To be clear about Manchester United plans: Boubakary Soumaré and Max Aarons have been ‘scouted’, they’re appreciated but *no* talks have been opened to sign them in January. 🔴 #MUFC



Lille ask €35m to sell Soumaré and Man Utd never made inquiry/planned to sign him right now. ⛔️ https://t.co/Lq0IbzCy5G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2021

IIt would be interesting to see if Manchester United meet Lille's valuation of Soumare, as the Ligue 1 outfit have reportedly slapped a €35 million price tag on the midfielder.

Soumare moved to LOSC Lille from Paris Saint-Germain for free in 2017 but struggled to break into the Lille team in his first two seasons.

The 21-year-old eventually broke into the Lille first team in the 2019-20 season and since then has established himself as one of the most promising midfielders across Europe.