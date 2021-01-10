Reports: Manchester United and Liverpool handed huge boost in Dayot Upamecano pursuit

According to Mirror, Manchester United and Liverpool have both received encouraging news in their pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. Both Premier League giants are in the market for a central defender and the 22-year-old reportedly tops their list after his sensational performances in the Bundesliga last season.

Upamecano also put on a show for Europe’s elite clubs in the Champions League, as his defensive masterclass inspired Leipzig to a quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid.

This caught the eyes of a plethora of top European clubs, who were keen on adding him to their ranks last summer, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff tells Bild they will consider offers for Dayot Upamecano: "We will sell top performers again if it makes financial sense and we can absorb it from a sporting point of view."



Unlikely for this month, but a deal is there to be done #LFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5ekVlT3rMb — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) January 9, 2021

Now RB Leipzig CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff has hinted at a potential transfer, offering a chance to Manchester United and Liverpool to land their target.

Speaking on SportBild, the Leipzig chief revealed they are willing to listen to offers for the French international and would allow him to leave for the right fee.

Mintzlaff said: "We have a squad that is very broad in terms of quality."

"So we will sell top performers again if it makes financial sense and we can cope with it from a sporting point of view."

"When I think of Werner, [Matheus] Cunha, [Naby] Keita or [Diego] Demme, we’ve already made a lot of money and still made progress in terms of the sporting side."

"Overall, we have invested a lot in our team, no question about that. But look: the current squad had a market value of less than €250 million when the individual players made their debut."

"And if we now take the current market value, we are at around €550 million. You have to take this plus of over €300 million into account when you talk about investments. We are creating value with our path."

Manchester United can finally go all in for their target after they were linked with the defender throughout last summer.

Great Champions League Performances 19/20



Dayot Upamecano vs Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/CX9vme3nex — My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) August 31, 2020

Liverpool and Chelsea are also reportedly ready to battle with Manchester United to land Upamecano, as they both fancy their chances of capturing one of Europe's finest central defenders.