Reports: Manchester United look to sign French star as an alternative to Jadon Sancho

According to ESPN, Manchester United are looking at a potential deal for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer. Manchester United have reportedly given up on their pursuit of Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, and have now switched their attention to alternative options.

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly available for as little as £55 million this summer. Barcelona will be incurring a massive loss on Dembele, if they agree to sell him for such a small fee, given that they spent €105 million-plus add-ons to sign Dembele from Dortmund in 2017.

In three seasons at Barcelona, Dembele has only managed to make 51 league appearances, scoring 12 goals for the club. Dembele has been riddled with hamstring injuries in his time at Barcelona and has also had disciplinary problems.

Dembele was one of the biggest prospects in Europe when he signed for Barcelona from Dortmund, and at 23, he is still young, and a massive prospect for the future. Dembele, is young, fast, skilled, has an eye for a pass, and dual footed, much like United youngster Mason Greenwood. Dembele has all the potential and talent in the world to make it big at Manchester United.

However, Dembele's injury problems show that he is weak and may not have the strength and tenacity required to survive in the English game. Angel Di Maria joined the Premier League for big money, only to realise that it is not for everyone.

Manchester United are reportedly considering Ousmane Dembele as a possible alternative for Jadon Sancho.



Manchester United desperate to sign Dembele after failed move for Sancho

Manchester United have been desperate to make additions to the squad this summer. United have been linked with almost every player in the market, but like the previous transfer windows, these have proved to be baseless rumors.

Manchester United have only managed to sign Donny Van de Beek from Ajax this summer, a player that United arguably did not need, given the strength they already possess in midfield. The Red Devils need to make reinforcements in defense and add more quality up front.

The possible arrival of Ousmane Dembele will finally give Manchester United fans something to cheer about, after seeing all their rivals make big money moves this summer.

Dembele will also be a much cheaper option than Jadon Sancho. Dembele has been valued at just £55 million by Barcelona, as opposed to the £108 million Dortmund have been asking for Sancho.

Ousmane Dembele fits the bill perfectly for United if he can maintain his discipline, adapt to the physicality of the English game, and refind the touch that made him one of the most sought after teenagers before he moved to Barcelona.

Barcelona may not be open to letting Dembele go. In his three seasons at the club, Dembele has spent most of the time on the sidelines nursing injuries. But when he has been on the pitch, Dembele has, at times, provided eye-catching performances.

The Barcelona faithful see Dembele as an exciting player, who could be a world-beater. Given that Barcelona made a huge outlay on Dembele under the premise that he would be a future star, they may want to keep him to see how he develops and progresses under new manager Ronald Koeman.