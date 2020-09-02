Reports: Manchester United looking to pip Liverpool to Thiago Alcantara signing

According to Duncan Robinson of the Daily Star, Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool all summer, is now the subject of interest of Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly attempting to hijack any deal for Alcantara and are rumoured to have made contact with the Spanish international's representatives.

Liverpool, who have shown an interest in signing Thiago Alcantara, have been unwilling to meet the £27 million valuation set by Bayern Munich given the midfielder's age and the fact that he is about to enter the final year of his contract.

Thiago Alcantara has made no secret of his desire to leave the Allianz Arena even though Bayern won the treble in the 2019-20 season. Alcantara sees this as his last chance to move to a club in one of the top leagues whilst he is at the peak of his powers.

The former Barcelona man has made it clear that he prefers a move to the Premier League, and this has caught the attention of Liverpool and their bitter rivals Manchester United.

Manchester United looking to boost title hopes with Thiago Alcanatar signing

Thiago Alcanatar in action for Bayern Munich.

A trio of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Thiago Alcantara would be a mouth watering prospect for any Manchester United fan, as the team have been suffering from mediocre performances and mid-table finishes since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Liverpool themselves possess a wealth of options in midfield and given the recent showings of Naby Keita and the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the club might not be in a rush to sign Thiago Alcantara. Jurgen Klopp's style of high octance, high pressing football may not suit Alcantara, who enjoys a more possession based game.

The signing of Alcantara, however, will put Liverpool head and shoulders above the competition before the season even begins. This saga will prove to be an interesting one for everyone following the current Premier League transfer window.