Reports: Manchester United looking to settle wages and agent fees for Sancho before agreeing on a transfer fee

According to Ollie Lewis of the Daily Mail, Manchester United are looking to sort out the wages and agents fees before finishing a deal for Jadon Sancho. Sancho has been Manchester United's top target this summer, with negotiations between United, the player and Borussia Dortmund going on for the better part of 3 months.

Jadon Sancho is evaluated at €120 million by Borussia Dortmund. The transfer fee seems unaffordable for most clubs this summer because of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clubs such as Real Madrid and Arsenal have requested players to take 10-20% cuts in their salaries to help the clubs tackle their financial problems. Manchester United reportedly lose an income of £4million for every game they play 'behind closed doors' at Old Trafford.

United have, in the past, handed gigantic wages to 'marquee players' such as Alexis Sanchez, David de Gea and Paul Pogba. Such deals have not only burnt the pockets of the club, but also caused unrest amongst players in the dressing room. Ander Herrera left the club last summer, having cited income disparities between players as the reason for his departure.

Manchester United legend Solskjaer has made it clear that he trying to implement a wage structure at the club and does not end to break it. Jadon Sancho's wage demands are reported to be in the excess of £200,000 per week.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to maintain the club's wage structure with new signings

The Sancho deal is proving to have many obstacles for Manchester United.

United have thus far seemed unwilling to comply with such exhorbitant request and are looking to negotiate a more financially plausible deal. Coupled with wages, Manchester United have also had to negotiate agents fees and the €120 million price tag set by Dortmund.

Sancho would undoubtedly add bags of quality, skill and pace to an already strong United front three of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood. Competition for places may be exactly what these young United forwards need to take their games to the next level.

Solskjaer's side have also lacked depth and options in attack and midfield. The Norwegian fielded the same starting line up for majority of the games post the lockdown, and the team appeared to suffer from fatigue towards the end of the season. Manchester United have already added Donny Van de Beek to their squad this summer and are aiming to break their transfer record for Sancho.

Manchester United are keen to challenge for the Premier League title in the upcoming season. Landing their top transfer target would send shock waves across the Premier league, and cause nightmares for defenders who may have to face Sancho.