Reports: Manchester United looking to sign more players after Donny Van de Beek signing

According to Andy Wilson of the EXPRESS, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having signed Donny Van de Beek earlier this week, is not done with his transfer business this window.

The Norwegian has made it clear that United must challenge for trophies this season, with the Red Devils failing to win any silverware over the last three campaigns.

The former Manchester United striker has reportedly created a shortlist that contains four players he would like the club to sign this summer. Manchester United have already completed the signing of Van de Beek, but look set to dive into the transfer market again, to improve other positions.

Manchester United have sounded out four targets this summer

Manchester United are not done with their transfer business after Van de Beek signing.

#4 Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund

The Jadon Sancho and Manchester United transfer saga seems like it has been going on for years. The Red Devils have made no secret of their intentions to sign the forward, but have been priced out of a deal for the England international, with Dortmund slapping a €120 million price tag on Sancho.

Man United to finalise the salary and fees of Jadon Sancho's agent before preparing £108m bid https://t.co/7Ky2egsod6 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 3, 2020

Manchester United have so far refused to meet what they feel is an inflated rate for the player. Given the current economic crisis faced by the football world, a deal for Sancho this summer seems unlikely.

Advertisement

Sancho to United seems inevitable, but will it be this summer or next?

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli

Koulibaly is without a doubt one of the best defenders in Europe. His performances have caught the attention of all the big clubs, but his €90 million price tag has put off any potential suitors.

With the Senegal international turning 30 next year, such a massive outlay may not make sense to Manchester United, who are looking to add a mixture of youth and quality to their line up.

Koulibaly would be a massive upgrade on United's current defensive options.

#2 Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich

Thiago Alcantara has publicly stated his desire to find a new challenge. The Spaniard has expressed his interest to play in the Premier League in the past. Alcantara has been linked with a move to Liverpool all summer, but the Premier League champions seem to be put off by his €30 million price.

Manchester United reportedly have joined Liverpool in the race for Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara.



Latest gossip 👉 https://t.co/8pykR5Rnap #bbcfootball #MUFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/t1oc35daHv — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 31, 2020

Alcantara would add quality and composure to an already heavily stocked Manchester United midfield, but where he would fit in the formation seems to be the question on everyone's minds.

Manchester United are in talks with Bayern for their midfield star.

Alcantara's high wage demands could also pose a threat to the wage structure Solskjaer is trying to implement at the club.

#1 Joshua King, Bournemouth

Joshua King is currently part of the Bournemouth team that was relegated last season. King, a product of Manchester United's youth system, was the subject of a €20 million bid from Manchester United in January, which was swiftly rejected by Bournemouth.

However, with Bournemouth looking to raise funds, and Manchester United looking for more options in their attack, a move back to Old Trafford seems to be on the cards.