According to Fabrizio Romano, as relayed by Sport, Manchester United are still interested in signing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. Reports suggest that the deal is still very much possible, and Manchester United could resume negotiations for Dembele in January or next summer.

Ousmane Dembele was heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona this summer. The Frenchman joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for €130 million. Dembele was signed to be the replacement for Neymar, who left Camp Nou to join PSG.

Dembele has shown glimpses of his ability and talent in a Barcelona shirt, but his contributions to the club have been limited due to recurrent injuries and disciplinary issues.

Barcelona seemed intent to cut their losses and were willing to sell Dembele in the summer. The winger attracted interest from Manchester United, who were eager to sign him.

United spent much of their summer trying to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but failed in their pursuit of the English star. The Red Devils then chose to switch focus to the Frenchman, who they viewed as the ideal alternative to Sancho.

Manchester are still keen to pursue the signature of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele in January

Manchester United were intent on signing Dembele on a season-long loan from Barcelona, whereas the Catalans were only willing to sanction an outright sale. United were, however, able to negotiate a deal for Dembele with Barcelona, but the 23-year-old decided against moving to Old Trafford at the last moment.

Dembele decided to stay at Barcelona and fight for his spot under new manager Ronald Koeman. The former Dortmund man has now become a crucial member of Koeman's squad.

Dembele has put in a string of impressive performances for Barcelona this season, and more importantly, has been able to remain fit. His importance to Barcelona has increased after young starlet Ansu Fati suffered a long-term injury.

The Catalan giants are now reportedly looking to offer Dembele a new deal, in order to extend his stay at the club. This news does not bode well for Manchester United, as it means they would have to pay a fee close to the €130 million Barcelona paid Dortmund, if they want to get their man.

Manchester United are reportedly more interested in signing Dembele on loan in January, rather than spending a large sum of money on a player who is known for his injury problems and inconsistent performances.