According to John Cross from the Mirror, Manchester United will be making their first and final bid for Jadon Sancho next week. United's bid for Sancho is said to be worth £90 million, which is £18 million off from Dortmund's asking price for the player.

Manchester United have reportedly refused to match Dortmund's £108 million valuation of Jadon Sancho. Dortmund are also in no hurry to sell Jadon Sancho, with Dortmund sporting director Sebastien Kehl stating in an interview that the club may not sell even if they receive an offer in excess of £100 million.

Manchester United have wasted past summer windows chasing the likes of Thomas Muller, Cesc Fabregas, Antoine Griezmann, and Gareth Bale without any success.

This summer, United have focused all their efforts on landing Jadon Sancho from Dortmund, but have thus far failed in their pursuit to land the Manchester City youth product.

United are however, in a state of desperation. The Red Devils have only managed to sign one player this summer, midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

6 players out ✔️

2 new players in ❌



Brace yourselves - It's going to be a busy week for Manchester United. But fans will be happy... 👀🔥 https://t.co/aBIlPUJC3f — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 25, 2020

Manchester United to have one last throw at the dice with £90 million bid for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund patience to be tested with final bid from Manchester United

Manchester United's slow start to the season has put enormous pressure on the club hierarchy to make some new additions to a very average looking squad before the October 5th transfer deadline.

Manchester United fans had high hopes for the 2020-21 Premier League season after United finished third last season, and seemed to be heading in the right direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Advertisement

The positivity seems to have disappeared after Manchester United's defeat to Crystal Palace at home on the opening day of the season. Manchester United fans have also had to witness rival clubs like Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea make big money signings this summer, as they all look to challenge for the title.

United are also reported to be in line to make a loss of £100 million this year, and are said to be losing £4-5 million in revenue for every home game they play behind closed doors.

Manchester United have also failed to make any cash from player sales with the likes of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Andreas Pereira, Sergio Romero, and Diogo Dalot still at the club, even after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Borussia Dortmund have been left "bemused" by Manchester United's approach to attempting to sign Jadon Sancho this summer — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 23, 2020

United will have to break the bank to sign Jadon Sancho, but there is no guarantee that they will be able to convince Dortmund to let go of their best player. Manchester United will also have to handle Jadon Sancho's reported £200,000 per week wage demands, and his agent's fees.