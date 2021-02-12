Reports: Manchester United monitoring West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek

Manchester United are already looking ahead to the summer and their search for a midfielder could end at West Ham United’s doorstep.

According to Sportslens, the Red Devils are interested in Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek and could even launch an offensive for the player come the end of the season.

Soucek has been in blistering form since joining West Ham United on loan from Slavia Prague in January last year, helping the Hammers avoid relegation last season by churning out three goals from 13 appearances. Given his performances, he was signed permanently in the summer and the Czech Republic international has rewarded the club’s faith in him by continuing his brilliant start to life in the Premier League.

Soucek already has eight goals from 25 games so far this season, which is more than any Manchester United midfielder bar Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils are understandably keeping a close eye on the player, who has a fantastic aerial presence in both boxes. Manchester United have been impressed with what they have seen so far and are considering a move for the player in the summer. With Paul Pogba’s future uncertain and Nemanja Matic not getting any younger, United are planning to reinforce their midfield ahead of the summer. Soucek will most certainly fit the bill.

The Czech midfielder has the discipline to play in his preferred defensive midfield role, while he is also mobile enough to operate in a box-to-box role. Soucek has been stellar in his defensive responsibilities this season, averaging one interception, two tackles, and three clearances every 90 minutes. Manchester United will be particularly charmed by his versatility and the player will be a fantastic addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Soucek could add a new dimension to Manchester United’s threat from set-pieces

The Red Devils are already looking at options to replace Pogba, who looks set to leave in the summer. While Soucek does not have the Frenchman’s star power, the 25-year-old could still provide a cutting edge to the Manchester United team on the pitch. His efficacy from set-pieces will particularly entice United, who have not been decisive enough from dead-ball situations.

Apart from Harry Maguire, Manchester United have lacked a physical presence in the opposition box during set-pieces. Soucek could very well be that man if the Red Devils can convince the Hammers to sell.