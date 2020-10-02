Reports: Manchester United offered chance to sign Edinson Cavani, Luka Jovic

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Luka Jovic on a one-year loan deal by Real Madrid. Manchester United have also been made aware of the possibility of signing free agent Edinson Cavani this summer, after the striker's contract with PSG expired at the end of last season.

Manchester United have focused most of their efforts on signing a right-winger this transfer window to provide manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with more options going forward. United are also reportedly in search of a new left-back this summer, having been closely linked with a move for Porto's Alex Telles.

Manchester United seem to have wasted much of their summer transfer window pursuing Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but have failed to close a deal. Dortmund has refused to accept anything bellow their €120 valuation of the English winger.

The Red Devils have, in recent weeks, explored alternative options to Sancho, and have been linked with a move for Barcelona'sn Ousmane Dembele. Manchester United have failed to make progress in their negotiations for Dembele and Sancho, and are now reportedly switching their focus to signing a forward this summer.

Manchester United until recently have not been in the market for a new striker, but with the Red Devils lacking options in attack, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign a top-quality striker at the 'eleventh hour'.

Manchester United are in talks with Edinson Cavani over a possible move to Old Trafford, and they are also speaking to Real Madrid about a loan for Luka Jovic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio 😮 pic.twitter.com/QXigj8OAW0 — Goal (@goal) September 29, 2020

Manchester United unlikely to take up the offers to sign Luka Jovic and Edinson Cavani this summer

Luke Jovic

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Luka Jovic on loan by Real Madrid. Jovic had a torrid 2019-20 season in a Real Madrid shirt after his £54 million move from Frankfurt, scoring a solitary goal in 19 league appearance for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have failed to find any suitors for Jovic this season, and have reportedly offered Jovic to Manchester United as they look to offload the striker this summer.

Luka Jovic, however, is not Manchester United's 'first choice' according to Fabrizio Romano. While Manchester United are currently not pursuing a deal for Jovic, it is claimed that United could reassess their options if they are not able to acquire an alternative option by deadline day.

Manchester United have reportedly taken a similar stance with the possibility of signing Edinson Cavani. Cavani became a free agent this summer, after running down his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Edinson Cavani

Cavani could be the top-level striker that Manchester United are looking for, but given that Cavani is 33, and has enormous wages demands, Manchester United are not keen on bringing the Uruguyuan to Old Trafford.

Should Manchester United be able to sign Jadon Sancho or Ousmane Dembele before the transfer deadline, Manchester United would move Mason Greenwood played to the No.9 position, which is his preferred position. This would effectively end Manchester United's rumoured pursuit of a new striker.