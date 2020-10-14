Reports: Manchester United offered two players to AC Milan, but both were turned down

Manchester United endured an indifferent transfer window, where they struggled to sign their top transfer target and opted not to sign a defender, even though they clearly lack a world-class center-back. However, it was not just signing players that posed a problem, offloading the deadwood in the squad proved to be equally tough.

According to reports, Manchester United offered both Andreas Pereira and Chris Smalling to AC Milan, but both players were turned down by the Italian side.

Italian teams have made a name for themselves in the transfer window for doing brisk business and lapping up players no longer wanted by Premier League sides for cheap prices. The Serie A has become a hotspot for Manchester United players looking for an exit in recent years.

One of the players who left for Italy this season was full-back Diogo Dalot, who secured a loan deal to AC Milan in the summer. However, the Portuguese could have been accompanied by two more of his teammates, had things worked out the way Manchester United wanted.

Manchester United were keen to offload Pereira and Smalling in the summer

Smalling was offered to AC Milan but had his heart set on a move to AS Roma.

The Red Devils were locked in negotiations with AS Roma for Chris Smalling over the summer but were struggling to strike a suitable deal. That was when Manchester United offered the Englishman to the Rossoneri. Smalling had already spent the previous season on loan with AS Roma and had impressed in Italy.

However, the Englishman had his heart set on a return to La Lupa, which meant that talks with AC Milan never progressed too far. Smalling ultimately managed to secure his preferred move in the dying minutes of deadline day and joined AS Roma on a permanent deal.

It all began in July 2010, and now 10 years, 323 appearances, 2 titles, and 6 cups later it has come to an end.



Utd is a special place, and we achieved special things together, something I am beyond proud about. An unrivalled culture, where winning is not a want it is a need. pic.twitter.com/YGtT2O8oDq — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 6, 2020

Manchester United were also looking to offload Andreas Pereira in the summer. The Brazilian failed to find his footing in the first team after rising through the youth ranks at the club.

With Manchester United well stacked in the midfield area, Pereira was surplus to requirements. The Red Devils offered the Brazilian to AC Milan too, but the Rossoneri had already secured a loan deal for Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid.

The Serie A giants were reluctant to invest heavily in a player who operates in a similar position and the offer was turned down. Pereira ended up moving to Lazio on loan for the rest of the season.