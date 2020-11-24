Reports: Manchester United preparing to sign £71m right attacker in January

According to reports, Manchester United are preparing to invest in the winter and are targetting Villarreal attacker Samu Chukwueze. The Red Devils have missed a proper attacker on the right wing for some time and were heavily linked to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho in the summer.

The Englishman was supposedly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target this year, but a summer filled with speculation produced no results. Manchester United failed to secure their man and it already looks like a costly mistake.

The Red Devils have endured an indifferent start to the season and the right-wing continues to be their Achilles heel. Manchester United have used Mason Greenwood and Daniel James in the position but to limited success. While it is too early for the former to take on the burden of regular first-team football, the latter is yet to impress as a winger on the right flank.

Solskjaer has also used Juan Mata on the right wing regularly, but the Spaniard simply does not have the legs to perform in the position.

Manchester United willing to pay Chukwueze’s £71m release clause

The Red Devils signed Facundo Pellistri in the summer and Amad Diallo is due to arrive in January. Both are right-wingers, but Manchester United are not willing to rest on their laurels at the moment. The Red Devils have turned their attention to signing Chukwueze.

The Nigerian attacker’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023 and he apparently has a release clause of £71m. However, Manchester United do not have a free run at the 21-year-old, as a host of other clubs, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Everton are interested in the player.

Manchester United will try to sign Samu Chukwueze if they cannot reach an agreement to sign Sancho. Chukwueze’s release clause is put at €80m.

[@larazon_es]#mufc — Vishy (@vishy_united) November 24, 2020

Chukwueze appeared 44 times for the Yellow Submarine last season, scoring four goals and picking up six assists. He already has one goal and three assists from seven starts for Villarreal this season. Chukwueze also has two goals from 14 appearances for his national side.

Despite the player attracting the attention of other clubs, Manchester United remain determined to get their man. The Red Devils are ready to see off the competition and are willing to place a bid for the player. Does this spell the end of Manchester United’s obsession with Sancho? Only time will tell.