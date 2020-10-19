Reports: Manchester United reach agreement with Sporting Lisbon for teenage sensation

Manchester United have secured a first refusal option with Sporting Lisbon for sensation teenager Luis Gomes, according to reports. The Red Devils have enjoyed a cordial relationship with the Portuguese side, who have provided some stellar talent to United in recent years.

Cristiano Ronaldo rose through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon and made the move to Manchester United in the summer of 2003. He was supposed to be the replacement for the outgoing David Beckham, but the Portuguese went on to become a legend himself.

Under the able guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo developed into one of the best players in the world and also won his first Ballon d’Or in Manchester United colours.

Nani followed the Ronaldo route, rising through the Sporting academy and he joined Manchester United in the summer of 2007. While he never reached the heights of his countryman, the Portuguese was another exceptional talent and was unplayable on his day. Nani won a lot of hearts at Old Trafford with his fantastic goals, dribbling ability and his outrageous celebrations.

In January of this year, Manchester United secured the signature of Bruno Fernandes, the latest of the Sporting recruits to walk into Old Trafford.

The Portuguese hit the ground running and was so talismanic that he won the 2019/20 Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Award, despite being at the club for only half of last season. Manchester United might have already put themselves in the pole position to secure another amazing Portuguese talent.

Manchester United have an option to sign Gomes for £14m

Manchester United's last recruit from Sporting has been exceptional.

Rumours say that Atletico Madrid's enquiry about Gomes, who is considered to be the next Luis Figo, was rejected. The teenager only signed his first professional contract with Sporting Lisbon last week. Gomes is said to be interested in moving to Manchester United soon. Even though he has just signed a contract with his parent club, the Portuguese considers Old Trafford to be his ‘ultimate’ destination.

Manchester United are targeting a move for 16-year-old Sporting CP midfielder Luis Gomes. (Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/ZsPbzA9XYt — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) October 19, 2020

Advertisement

If the teenager ever becomes available in the transfer market, though, Manchester United will have an exclusive chance to sign him. If the Red Devils want to sign Gomes soon, he will cost the club approximately £14m.

Manchester United have found an agreement with sporting Lisbon for a first-refusal option for Luis Gomes should they decide to sell the 16 year old. The player signed a 5 year contract last week with Sporting Lisbon. [Mirror] #MUFC #UR pic.twitter.com/gt0LDurRpV — United Reveal (@UnitedReveal) October 18, 2020

Whether Manchester United finally manage to sign him remains to be seen. However, Sporting’s record with the Red Devils will definitely have supporters excited. United fans are still head over heels for Bruno Fernandes, who has been exceptional for United once again this season, with three goals and three assists from 5 games in all competitions so far.