Reports: Manchester United reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale

According to Jake Polden of the Mirror, Manchester United have shown an interest in signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this summer in a deal said to be worth around £89 million. Manchester United have made signing an attacker their top priority this summer and the club is seeking to add options up front, something that they lacked last season.

Real Madrid has not been active in the transfer market this summer. The Los Blancos, lead by ex-Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, have made it clear that they are looking to move on the 'deadweight' from the club.

The club has already sold James Rodriguez, Ashraf Hakimi, and loaned out Dani Ceballos. Serio Reguillon and Mariano Diaz also seem to be heading out of the club.

Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane's falling out at Real Madrid has been a well-documented story. The Welshman has attempted to leave Real Madrid in the past, but Zidane blocked a reported move to China for Bale last year, under the assumption that Bale would still be a key player at the Bernabeu.

Zidane has, however, rarely used Bale this season, and their relationship seems to be on a knife's edge. Bale in an interview with Sky Sports, revealed that Real Madrid are making it 'very difficult' for him to move on.

Madrid finally seem ready to cash in on the player who they paid €100 million for in 2013. Real Madrid president Florentino Perz, seems keen to reduce the wage bill this summer, and getting rid of Bale's reported €650,000 per week wages, would go a long way in doing that.

Manchester United planning to end Gareth Bale's Real Madrid nightmare

Gareth Bale,31, still feels he has a lot to offer.

Manchester United held an interest in Gareth Bale and one can see why. Bale, a former PFA Young Player of the Year, and 2012-13 Premier League Player of the Year, is one of the best players in the world. His pace, dribbling and capacity to score outrageous goals make him a very desirable asset.

Manchester United are also in the hunt for an attacker to add depth to their squad this season and Bale would definitely do more than that. The Welshman has been a serial winner with Real Madrid, winning four Champions Leagues, and two La Liga's, amongst other trophies, in his seven years at the club.

Gareth Bale's price tag and wages, however, would be a huge stumbling block for Manchester United. The 31-year-old is not getting any younger and has suffered from continuous hamstring and muscles injuries during his time at Madrid.

An £89 million outlay for an ageing player, with an injury prone record, may not be the type of investment United would want to make this summer. Manchester United have changed their transfer policy and are looking at young talents who are under the age of 25.

A move to Manchester United for Gareth Bale may seem unlikely unless Madrid reduce their asking price, and Bale takes a major pay-cut.

Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in signing their former star. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has always been a big admirer of Gareth Bale, and might be interested in resigning him this summer if the price is right.