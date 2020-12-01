Manchester United are reportedly revisiting their transfer plans for teenage sensation Thiago Almada. The Velez Sarsfield player is regarded by many in Argentina as the 'new Lionel Messi'.

Thiago Almada is on an impressive run with Velez Sarsfield this season and is on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. Manchester City have been linked with a move for Almada, but Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb reports that Manchester United have also revived their interest in the wonderkid.

The Red Devils had a disappointing summer and failed to land any of their top transfer targets. Manchester United spent most of their summer chasing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but fell short in their pursuit of the England international.

United managed to sign just one player, Donny van de Beek, until the final day of the transfer window. The club attempted to make amends on deadline day by completing deals for Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, and Amad Diallo.

Many fans and pundits criticized Manchester United's transfer strategy and dealings. The club desperately needed to sign a centre-back, but opted to pursue more attacking options, rather than fix their major problems.

Manchester United have, however, hit their stride under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. Nonetheless, the recent good form has not deterred them from pursuing potential transfers in January. United reportedly shortlisted Thiago Almada as a target in June, but a deal never went through.

United still linked with Thiago Almada transfer #mufc https://t.co/Fjv60Fgb9x — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 28, 2020

Manchester United are keen to sign Argentine sensation Thiago Almada

Velez Sarsfield v River Plate - Superliga 2018/19

Thiago Almada is said to prefer a move to Manchester City because of his idol, Carlos Tevez. The youngster is reportedly eager to follow in the footsteps of Tevez, who inspired Almada's approach to the game in his early years.

Advertisement

According to Thiago Almada, however, his preferred destination is not Manchester City or Manchester United. The youngster is eager to be coached by Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa and previously hinted at a potential move to Leeds United in the future.

"I would like Bielsa to coach me," Almada told TyC Sports in June. "My friends sent me something about Bielsa, but I am calm. Whether it happens or not, we have to see. I don't watch much football, but I saw some Leeds highlights and I saw something similar to what we did in Velez with Heinze."

Manchester United are one of five European clubs who are still interested in Velez Sarsfield youngster Thiago Almada.#MUFC [MEN via TuttoMercatoWeb] pic.twitter.com/ZZOOFhUQW8 — The United Devils (@TheUnitedDevils) November 27, 2020

Manchester United's form has drastically improved in recent weeks. The Red Devils had a poor start to their Premier League season and lost three of their opening four home fixtures. Ole Gunnar SOlskjaer's men have been rejuvenated in recent weeks and have won three games on the bounce. This good run has seen them climb up to ninth in the Premier League table.

It is unlikely that Solskjaer will pursue a move for Thiago Almada in January, but may send scouts to monitor the youngster's progress. The club could choose to pursue a potential deal next summer.