Reports: Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek prefers Real Madrid move over chance to play with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Donny van de Beek’s time at Manchester United has hardly gone according to plans, but much to Lionel Messi and Barcelona’s possible annoyance, Real Madrid might be the Dutchman's preferred destination.

According to Sportslens, Van de Beek is ready to turn down an opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona, as he prefers a move to Real Madrid instead. The Manchester United midfielder is yet to seal a place in the starting eleven and has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford within six months of his arrival.

Van de Beek’s performances reportedly caught the eye of one of the greatest players in the world right now – Lionel Messi. However, Manchester United beat both Real Madrid and Barcelona to bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford earlier in the summer.

Unfortunately, Van de Beek has struggled for playing time this season, and it appears that the player's patience is running thin. The Dutchman is eager for more first-team minutes to be in consideration for the Dutch team ahead of the European Championships this summer.

Ronald Koeman is reportedly eager to bring his countryman to Barcelona, while Lionel Messi also wants Van de Beek at the Camp Nou. However, it now appears that the Manchester United midfielder is willing to snub Barcelona for a move to the Blaugrana's arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Donny van de Beek’s game by numbers vs. Watford:



100% long pass accuracy

95% pass accuracy

89 total touches

3/3 tackles won

2 chances created

1 big chance created

1 foul won



Tidy. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/OKRjVVXzMQ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 9, 2021

Van de Beek’s decision has reportedly frustrated Lionel Messi, who desires better players alongside him at the Camp Nou. With the future of the Argentinean already in doubt, the Manchester United midfielder’s eagerness to join Real Madrid will only compound the agonies of Barcelona fans.

Donny Van de Beek was close to joining Real Madrid

Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek was very close to a move to Real Madrid before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

This season, a bulk of the Dutchman’s 21 appearances have been from the bench, which has to be a frustrating experience.

The Dutchman has shown his abilities whenever called upon and already has a goal and an assist to his name this season.

His close control, clever touches and intelligence on the pitch have already endeared him to the Manchester United faithful and has also justified Lionel Messi’s desire to have him at Barcelona.