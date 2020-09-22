According to the Express, Borussia Dortmund sporting director, Sebastien Kehl, has ruled out the sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United this summer because he feels Sancho has a 'responsibility' to the club.

Manchester United have been in pursuit of the winger's signature all summer, with the Red Devils publicly stating that Sancho is their top transfer target. Manchester United have, however, been put off by Dortmund's £108 million price tag for Sancho, and have reportedly ended their pursuit.

United have switched their focus to alternative options, as they are desperate to make some new additions to their squad in attack and defence. United had a poor start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, where they lost 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

Dortmund chief Kehl insists at Sancho will not move in this transfer window.

Dortmund chief Sebastien Kehl insists that Jadon Sancho will remain at Dortmund for the 2020-21 campaign, even if United can match their £108 million asking price. Kehl went on to say, "Jadon Sancho is our player, and he will stay. It was an important statement from the club because we have a certain responsibility. Without Jadon this team is weaker."

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer is pessimistic of Manchester United's chances this season

McAteer insists United wouldn't be title contenders even with Sancho

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer expressed his concern over the depth of Manchester United's current squad. McAteer was quoted as saying, "With Manchester United, even if they were to sign Jadon Sancho, they wouldn't be able to challenge for the title."

"Currently, they do not have enough to break into the top two. If they can bring Sancho in, add a couple more defenders and maybe a change of goalkeeper, then they can be certain contenders," he said.

"I really worry for Manchester United in defense. Ther are all susceptible to giving away opportunities - I am not a big fan of Harry Maguire. He hasn't properly settled in Manchester, I'm not sure if it comes down to not have a confident partner next to him, his partnership with Lindelof still looks a little weak."

Manchester United have had a disappointing transfer window and start to their Premier League campaign, after having a positive end to the 2019-20 season, which gave United fans hope of a brighter future.

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward and the club's hierarchy have come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks from fans, former players, and pundits alike. United have till October 5th to make any additions to their squad.

Manchester United have been linked with a loan move for Watford winger, Ismaila Sarr. Manchester United are currently lagging behind their closest competitors, who have all moved ahead of Manchester United, due to their activity in the transfer market.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all made more than one signing this transfer window. Manchester United have only signed one player this summer, Donny Van de Beek, and have failed to sign any of their top transfer targets.