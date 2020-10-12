Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is of transfer interest to Manchester United, according to the Athletic.

Manchester United will target a new centre-back next summer. Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly are all on United’s shortlist. #MUFC [The Athletic] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 10, 2020

The Red Devils failed to purchase a centre-back over the transfer window and their decision to persevere with the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly has come back to haunt them.

The defenders have not delivered so far, being particularly culpable in the 6-1 trashing at the hands of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.

As a result, the report suggests that United will enter the transfer market in an attempt to lure Varane to Old Trafford next season.

The Frenchman's current deal at Madrid expires in the end of the 2021-22 season and unless he accepts a new deal, it would be easy for potential suitors to force the Spanish club's hand in selling him.

Manchester United have struggled in the transfer market

Considering Manchester United's lack of efficacy in the transfer market however, the potential acquisition of Raphael Varane is by no means guaranteed.

Ed Woodward and Matt Judge, the duo that is in charge of sealing transfer dealings at the club, has come under a lot of scrutiny after an underwhelming window.

The club failed to land main transfer target Jadon Sancho and waited until the deadline day to add to the incoming column after Donny van de Beek had joined earlier from Ajax.

Other players like Jack Grealish, Dayot Upamecano and Nathan Ake that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had requested for were all missed out on.

The eleventh-hour additions of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri added sheen to a largely turgid transfer window but failed to address problem areas like centre-back.

However, Manchester United fans will be hoping that the club can overcome the financial setback imposed upon them by the pandemic and plan ahead for the next transfer window.

Raphael Varane, for his part, has stated in the past that he would be willing to leave Real Madrid and embrace new challenges.

The player has been associated with a move to Manchester United in the past but it remains to be seen if the links have more substance this time around.