Reports: Manchester United on the verge of signing Alex Telles from Porto

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles, as per a report in the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha.

According to the report, the English club have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Brazilian left-back, but a transfer fee for the player is yet to be agreed with Porto. It has also been reported that the player himself is very keen on a move to the Premier League.

Telles, 27, is on a contract with Porto that expires in 2021, and as such, he is keen to make a step up in his career and play in a more popular league. If the move goes through, he is expected to earn a wage of £75,000 per week at Old Trafford.

However, the deal is being held off by Manchester United haggling with Porto over the player's transfer fee. It is believed that the player has a £36 million release clause inserted in his contract which only has one more year to go before expiring.

As a result, Porto are reportedly willing to allow the player to leave for a fee believed to be around £23 million. Manchester United are locked in negotiations with Porto to try and bring that price down.

Manchester United continue to struggle in the transfer market

The English giants haven't just endured a quiet transfer market with respect to incomings but have also struggled to sell players.

Andreas Pereira, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Sergio Romero, Diego Dalot and Chris Smalling have all been deemed surplus to requirements, according to a report in Telegraph.

Brazil left-back Alex Telles determined to join Manchester United but fee yet to be agreed with Porto | @TelegraphDucker https://t.co/iW44E9oeOY — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 23, 2020

However, the club have struggled to move them on due to the relatively high wages they earn. In the case of Chris Smalling, Manchester United are yet to sanction a sale as the interested party, AS Roma, are unwilling to match the Old Trafford club's asking price of £18 million for the defender.

Advertisement

Apart from the acquisition of Donny van de Beek, Manchester United have been unable to add to their first-team squad.

Their pursuit of Jadon Sancho has meandered on without any end in sight. Borussia Dortmund have repeatedly been clear that they will not sanction a sale unless Manchester United cough up £108 million. The two clubs still remain deadlocked in negotiations.