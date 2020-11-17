Reports: Manchester United will make a fresh approach for Jadon Sancho in January

Manchester United are prepared to make a fresh approach for Jadon Sancho in January, according to a report in Caughtoffside. The report suggests the Red Devils will try and agree to a deal with Borussia Dortmund, which will see the winger move to Old Trafford next season.

United were criticised heavily for their public pursuit of Sancho in the summer window and then failing to sign the 20-year-old. The England international is yet to recapture his form from last season and has failed to score in 6 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United still have their sights trained on Jadon Sancho, and they want a deal done before next summer’s European Championship, according to 90min 🤑 pic.twitter.com/j25J7PrHLw — Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) November 17, 2020

Jadon Sancho back on Manchester United's radar

Borussia Dortmund wanted £108 million in the summer for Jadon Sancho. United reportedly made an offer well below the Bundesliga side's asking price.

Jadon Sancho

There have been murmurs in the German press about Jadon Sancho's form this season. Lucien Favre, the Borussia Dortmund manager, believes the summer speculation could have influenced the player's form this season:

"There was a lot of talk about him leaving, and that can have an influence," said Favre.

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc had a different interpretation about Jadon Sancho's form.

"He has had better and more efficient games. He’s lacking a bit of a natural sense of easiness at the moment. Of course, we also speak with him, but it is not something you can create just by talking. We all want the same thing this season. And we hope that the knot will burst soon," Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc

Jadon Sancho was quick to deny that the speculation around his future had hurt his club form. Speaking on international duty with England, he said:

"No, I don’t think so. Every player has a little dip in their career and I feel like I’m going through that at the moment. It is just how I am bouncing back and I’m just happy to have managers who have faith in me and keep starting me."

"I’m just happy to be starting for England. Every time I play I try to do my best. Luckily enough, I got the goal and I’m happy to help the team once again," added Sancho.