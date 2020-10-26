Reports: Manchester United will not offer Paul Pogba an Alexis Sanchez style contract

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is not ready to offer Paul Pogba an exorbitant contract similar to Alexis Sanchez, according to reports.

The Frenchman’s current contract was due to expire next summer, but the Red Devils triggered a one-year extension recently. Pogba’s future remains uncertain, but Woodward is reluctant to churn out a lavish contract after learning a lesson with Sanchez.

The Chilean joined Manchester United from Arsenal in January 2018 in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Sanchez put pen to paper on a 4 and a half year contract that saw him earn £400,000 per week.

This soon backfired as the Chilean struggled to find his footing at Old Trafford and went on to become a costly problem, first for Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian had no room for the Chilean in his team and Manchester United managed to secure a loan deal for Sanchez to Inter Milan last season, where the Red Devils reportedly had to pay a chunk of his salary.

This summer, Manchester United heaved a sigh of relief when the Sanchez saga finally came to an end as the player made his move to the Serie A side permanent. It was a huge lesson for Woodward, who is desperate to avoid embarking on a similar route with Pogba.

Manchester United are working on a new deal for Pogba

Pogba has been on the bench for Manchester United's last 3 games.

Manchester United will present Pogba a new deal which will see him earn £270,000 per week, which is the highest that the Red Devils are willing to offer.

The club are apparently relaxed about the whole situation despite the Frenchman’s public flirtations with Real Madrid in recent weeks. While on international duty with France, Pogba stated, for the umpteenth time, that it was his dream to play for Real Madrid one day.

"Yes, all football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?" said Pogba.

It was at the same time that the Frenchman revealed that Manchester United had not spoken to him about a new deal.

"No-one has told me anything. I have not spoken to [United executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward. We haven't spoken about a new deal," revealed Pogba.

However, Pogba appeared to be confident that things would fall in place soon.

"At the moment, I am in Manchester and I am concentrating about getting back to my best form. I think there will be a moment when the club will come and talk to me and maybe offer me something," said Pogba.

Since then, though, the Frenchman has struggled to get into the Manchester United XI, starting from the bench against Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, and against Chelsea last weekend.

Pogba has looked sharper than he did before and has impressed as a sub. The question is, will Manchester United’s offering satisfy Pogba?