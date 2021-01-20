Reports: Martin Odegaard has requested to leave Real Madrid in January

Martin Odegaard has reportedly requested Real Madrid to let him leave the club this month.

According to Marca, the Norwegian has been left frustrated at the lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane. He was one of the breakout stars of La Liga last season and was not short of suitors last summer.

However, Real Madrid decided to hold on to the midfielder as they viewed him as the potential successor to the ageing Luka Modric.

Over the course of the season, Martin Odegaard has played just 367 minutes of football, forcing him to demand another loan move. He had an impressive season on loan at Real Sociedad last year.

Marca also suggest that Zinedine Zidane wants to retain the services of the Norway international as Real Madrid have a shortage of players in the attacking midfield positions.

Los Blancos are also likely to sanction the departure of Isco, who is desperate to leave the club due to a lack of regular playing time. The Spaniard is keen to move to a club where he will have a more prominent role as he looks to make it to Luis Enrique's Spain squad for this summer's European Championships.

Real Sociedad are reportedly interested in offering Martin Odegaard a way out of Real Madrid. La Real were desperate to keep a hold of the 22-year-old last summer, but the player decided to return to his parent club.

Real Madrid could send Martin Odegaard out on loan as they look to cut costs

Real Madrid spent last summer selling and loaning out players who did not have a future at the club in the eyes of Zinedine Zidane. The club looked to cut costs, reduce their wage bill and raise funds for future transfers.

Los Blancos may continue that trend in the January transfer window by loaning out Martin Odegaard. The player has missed a number of games due to injury this season but has not been relied upon by Zinedine Zidane even when fit.

Therefore, a move away from Real Madrid could be the ideal solution for both parties.