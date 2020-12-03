Reports: Mauricio Pochettino the favorite to replace Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

According to reports, Mauricio Pochettino is leading the race to replace current Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has moved ahead of Los Blancos legend Raul to emerge as the favorite for the job.

The Argentine has been out of a job since parting ways with Spurs almost a year ago. However, Pochettino has been linked with various top jobs around Europe and has expressed his desire to return to football management.

Real Madrid have largely struggled under Zidane this season, and Pochettino's availability is increasing the pressure on the Frenchman.

Pochettino is no stranger to the LaLiga, having started his managerial career at Espanyol in 2009. The Argentine has previously expressed his desire to take charge at Real Madrid, and his dreams could come true soon.

Real Madrid might be forced to part ways with Zidane if results don’t improve

Pochettino has previously expressed a desire to coach Real Madrid.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. It was their fifth defeat in the last 16 games - a result that has raised questions about Zidane’s future at the helm.

Real Madrid have lost more UCL group stage games since Ronaldo left in 2018 than they did during his nine years at the club.



Real Madrid have lost more UCL group stage games since Ronaldo left in 2018 than they did during his nine years at the club.

Despite his legendary status both as a player and manager of Real Madrid, the Frenchman’s future is under threat unless results improve drastically. The Spanish giants would find it tough to part ways with Zidane, who is adored by fans due to his achievements.

But it appears that Los Blancos have already begun preparations if things don’t change.

Real Madrid have briefed the media that Zidane will be sacked if Real Madrid don't reach the Champions League knockout stages. Pochettino and Raúl the main candidates. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) December 3, 2020

Real Madrid have reportedly shortlisted Pochettino and Raul as the potential candidates for the job. The Spaniard is currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, and few people know the club better than him.

However, the Los Blancos hierarchy believe that the time is not ripe for him to take charge right now, given that the club is going through turbulent times and Raul lacks managerial experience at the highest level of the game.

Understandably, Mauricio Pochettino is the preferred candidate. The Argentine was linked with the Real Madrid job back in 2018. However, nothing came to fruition due to Daniel Levy not willing to part with Pochettino back then.

Zinedine Zidane remains adamant that he will not resign and hopes to turn things around soon. Real Madrid face a tough run of fixtures next, and the coming weeks could make or break the club’s season and decide the Frenchman’s future.