Reports: Mesut Ozil to leave Arsenal this month

Mesut Ozil is reportedly in talks to leave Arsenal this month. The 32-year-old has not made a single appearance for the Gunners since March and has been told that he is not a part of Mikel Arteta's plans going forward.

The Arsenal boss excluded Mesut Ozil from the Gunners' Premier League and Europa League squads at the beginning of the season. He has since explained that the midfielder was omitted from the squads due to footballing reasons.

According to football.london, Mesut Ozil is now ready to leave Arsenal, with MLS side DC United currently in pole position to sign him.

DC United have begun negotiations with Mesut Ozil and have offered him a lucrative deal to make him the face of the franchise. The German playmaker also has offers from Turkey, with Fenerbahce pushing hard to sign him.

Arsenal have been trying to get rid of Mesut Ozil for the past couple of seasons, with the World Cup winner being the club's joint-top earner at £350,000 a week.

The midfielder himself has been adamant to stay and fight for his place in the squad, but his omission from the Premier League and Europa League squads this season appears to have been the last straw for him.

Mesut Ozil's departure is just the beginning of an Arsenal clearout

Mesut Ozil will likely be a part of a mass exodus at Arsenal this month

Arsenal have not made any signings yet as Mikel Arteta wants to offload players who are deemed surplus to requirements before bringing any new players to the Emirates. Mesut Ozil's departure will likely be the first in a potentially long list of exits at Arsenal this month.

Sead Kolasinac and William Saliba have already secured loan moves away from the club, with defenders Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi set to be next in line. There may also be loan moves for Arsenal youngsters like Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson, as Mikel Arteta cannot promise them much playing time this season.

The Arsenal manager had this to say about his transfer plans in January:

"Well, we have a large squad. We knew that. A lot of things that should have happened in the summer we could not accomplish them for different reasons. There are a lot of players that are going to go on loan. They are going to leave. And that’s the priority at the moment because we cannot sustain the numbers that we have in certain positions. We are looking to do that."

Arsenal are currently in the market for a midfielder to help with their creativity problems going forward.