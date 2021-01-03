Reports: Per Mertesacker could provide Arsenal massive chance of landing Julian Brandt

Arsenal have been tracking Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt for some time. It now appears that current academy coach Per Mertesacker could give the Gunners a huge advantage in their pursuit of the German star.

According to TheBootRoom, the former Arsenal defender’s close ties with the Dortmund midfielder may offer the Gunners a massive chance of signing him. Interestingly, Mertesacker and Brandt are both represented by the same agent, which could potentially make it easier for the Gunners to strike a deal.

Brandt caught the eye with his impressive displays for Bayer Leverkusen after joining the club in 2014. The German managed 41 goals from 214 appearances for Die Werkself before he was picked up by Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

Brandt hit the ground running and scored in his debut for Dortmund against FC Augsburg. He managed seven goals from 42 appearances in his first season and looked destined for a permanent spot in the Dortmund midfield at the time.

Unfortunately, things have not looked good for the German in recent times. Brandt has fallen down the pecking order this season. Although he has 22 appearances so far, he has completed the 90 minutes only twice in the Bundesliga.

The 24-year-old certainly has age on his side and might be searching for greener pastures. And this is where the Gunners can reap the benefits of Mertesacker’s relationship with his countryman.

True ✅ @Arsenal is interested in @JulianBrandt The transfer is already a topic in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/OclmEP846O — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 31, 2020

The former Arsenal defender is currently involved with the Gunners academy and that could influence Brandt’s final decision. Mertesacker made the move to the Emirates in August 2011 and spent seven seasons with Arsenal before hanging his boots to take charge of the academy.

The former centre-back's services could soon be called upon to bring another German to the Emirates.

Arsenal may have to wait until the summer for Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt

Brandt is reportedly a topic of discussion among Arsenal players and has been extensively scouted by the Gunners. He is believed to be eager to live in London and could be persuaded to make the move to the Emirates.

However, Arsenal may have to wait until the end of the season to get their hands on Brandt, as a January move is highly unlikely. If he does arrive, the German would be a stellar addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, even though his lack of form this season will be a cause of concern.

Perhaps Arsenal would be better advised to utilize a loan deal to first assess Brandt before making any decision about a permanent move.