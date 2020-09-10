According to The Athletic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to sign a new three-year deal with Arsenal imminently. The Gunners captain has finally agreed to put pen to paper and commit his future to the club, having initially indicated that he would like to move on at the end of his current deal.

Aubameyang is set to become the highest-paid player at Arsenal, with reports suggesting that his new deal will put him above Mesut Ozil in the list of the club's top earners. Having joined the North London outfit in 2017, the prolific striker has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League and become a talismanic figure for the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to end speculation over Arsenal future by signing new 3yr contract, which will enable him to become best-paid #AFC player. Arteta intervention key & relations with 31yo + father fundamental to getting deal over line@TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/dLGcRs9dXX — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 10, 2020

Much of Arsenal's gameplay revolves around Aubameyang, who shared the 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

In the season that followed, the former Borussia Dortmund was once again in stunning form, as he scored 29 goals in all competitions and spearheaded Arsenal to an impressive FA Cup triumph.

Aubameyang commits long-term future to Arsenal with bumper new contract

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in stunning form under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has emphasised that the Gabonese star is a central figure of his Arsenal revolution, with the Spaniard lavishing praise on his leading man on several occasions since the turn of the year. Arsenal have finally sorted out the future of Aubameyang after being locked in talks for several months, with an official announcement expected to arrive later today.

With the 2020-21 Premier League season around the corner, the Gunners have made a series of shrewd acquisitions in the transfer market. Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares made their loan moves permanent, while the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian have joined in the ongoing transfer window.

William Saliba is also back at Arsenal after his loan spell with Saint-Etienne and could become a key player under Arteta for many years to come. With just under a month to go for the window to slam shut, the Gunners are still evaluating the transfer market to add to their squad further.

Lyon's Houssem Aouar has been admirers in North London, while Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is also a top target for Arsenal this summer. Aubameyang's contract is good news for Arteta, but it remains to be seen if he adds to his squad further in the coming weeks.

