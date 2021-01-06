Reports: Real Madrid ahead of Arsenal in race for Villarreal's Pau Torres

Arsenal are reportedly set to lose out on Villarreal defender Pau Torres' signature to Real Madrid.

The reigning La Liga champions view Pau Torres as a long-term investment and are ready to make a move for the Spain international.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are in pole position to sign the centre-back, thanks in part to their good relationship with Villarreal, while the player himself prefers a move to the Spanish capital.

Pau Torres has had a rapid rise to fame since he made his debut for Villarreal in 2017. He spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Malaga, where he impressed one and all with his solid performances at the heart of the club's defence. His strong performances earned him a call-up to the Spain squad last season.

The 23-year-old is considered one of the brightest young defenders in La Liga and has even played alongside Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos for the Spanish national team.

Pau Torres is widely expected to make the Spain squad for the 2021 European Championships next summer. It will, however, be interesting to see if he chooses to sign for one of Europe's elite clubs in January or next summer.

Real Madrid reportedly view Pau Torres as the long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos. The Los Blancos captain is yet to sign a new contract with the club and has only six months left on his current deal, though it is expected that he will sign an extension before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has overseen a mini turnaround at the club this season, with his side winning three games on the bounce in the Premier League, after enduring a horrendous start to the season.

The Gunners are desperate to make additions to their squad in January and are already raising funds and creating space in their squad by trying to sell fringe players like Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi.

Mikel Arteta will, however, have to look elsewhere for reinforcements, with Pau Torres reportedly keen on a move to Real Madrid.