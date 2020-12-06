According to Bild, Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai. Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is rumored to have been in contact with Szoboszlai on the phone over the last few days.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been in sensational form for RB Salzburg this season and has attracted the attention of many of Europe's top clubs. The Hungarian was linked with a move to Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich in recent weeks, but Real Madrid reportedly lead the race to sign the midfielder.

The Los Blancos had a poor start to their 2020-21 campaign. Zinedine Zidane's side are currently in third place in La Liga, but have won just two of their last five games.

Madrid currently sit in third place in their Champions League group too, and are under threat of being knocked in the group stage for the first time since 1996. Real Madrid must win against Borussia Monchengladbach next week to secure progress to the knockout rounds.

Their poor form has resulted in Zinedine Zidane's position as manager coming under threat. The Frenchman has reportedly been told that he will be asked to leave if Real Madrid fail to qualify for the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

NEW: Zidane has personally contacted Szoboszlai to convince him to join Real Madrid. However, the competition is tough as Bayern, Leipzig, #AFC and Liverpool have already expressed their interest. The player has a €25m release clause.https://t.co/eRmfdZR25I — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) December 4, 2020

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly spoken to Dominik Szoboszlai about a move to the Spanish capital

Dominik Szoboszlai

Zidane has, however, been unphased by these reports, and is planning for the future at Real Madrid. The Frenchman sees Szoboszlai as the ideal replacement for Isco, who has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in January.

Isco was a key player for Real Madrid since joining from Malaga in 2013. The Spaniard has, however, fallen down the pecking order since Zidane rejoined Real Madrid as manager in the summer of 2019.

Advertisement

Isco is reportedly desperate for regular football, as his place in the Spanish national team for Euro 2021 is under threat. The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League club Everton, where he would reunite with former Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

🚨🌕| Dominik Szoboszlai is very excited at the idea of joining Real Madrid. He was very happy after Zidane personally called him. @BILD_Sport #rmalive pic.twitter.com/Fz5RMdEwqL — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 5, 2020

Szoboszlai has been in scintillating form this season, scoring eight goals in seventeen appearances. The Hungarian has been valued at €25 million by RB Salzburg. Real Madrid will look to use the funds from the sale of Isco to finance a deal for Szoboszlai.