Reports: Real Madrid consider retaining the services of Brahim Diaz once his AC Milan loan spell ends

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to keep hold of Brahim Diaz once he returns from his loan spell at AC Milan.

The 21-year-old joined AC Milan on a one-year loan deal over the summer, with no obligation to buy at the end of the season.

According to Spanish source AS, Real Madrid are thinking about bringing Brahim Diaz back from AC Milan once his loan is done as Zidane is willing to take a gamble on the player.

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid for a transfer fee of £15.5 million. After failing to establish himself as a regular member of the Los Blancos starting XI, he left the club to join AC Milan on loan.

Brahim Diaz has excelled during his loan spell at AC Milan. Stefano Pioli and the Milan hierarchy are reportedly eager to extend his stay with the club but could be left with no choice if Real Madrid decide to keep him next summer.

Real Madrid are bracing themselves for the exit of Isco, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz over the next two transfer windows, which could pave the way for a return to the Bernabeu for Diaz.

Real Madrid are reportedly bracing themselves for a massive squad clear-out over the next two transfer windows.

Los Blancos spent much of their 2020 summer transfer window selling and loaning out players, like Brahim Diaz, who were not a part of Zinedine Zidane's plans for the season.

The reports suggest that star midfielder Isco is keen to leave the club, while Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz are likely to be shown the exit door.

Real Madrid have struggled economically due to the coronavirus pandemic and are, therefore, reluctant to spend large sums of money on new players.

Brahim Diaz reportedly loves both AC Milan and Real Madrid but would prefer to play at the club where he will see more regular playing time.

The former Manchester City player made just six appearances for Real Madrid in La Liga last season.

With Los Blancos now being linked with transfers for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, a move back to the Bernabeu may not make sense for Diaz.