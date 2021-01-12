Reports: Real Madrid desperate to get rid of Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz 

Real Madrid are reportedly eager to get rid of Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz in the January transfer window. Both strikers have failed to settle at the Bernabeu and have now been deemed surplus to requirements by Zinedine Zidane.

According to AS, Real Madrid have put Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz up for sale. The Serbian is reportedly open to a move away from Madrid to rejuvenate his career, but Mariano Diaz is intent on staying at Real Madrid and fighting for his place.

Luka Jovic joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £55 million. Jovic was viewed as the successor to veteran striker Karim Benzema but has failed to live up to the hype since joining the Spanish giants. The Serbian has managed just two goals in 21 appearances for the club.

Jovic was heavily linked with a loan move to Serie A in the summer but chose to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place in the squad. He has, however, been unable to impress Zinedine Zidane and is ready to leave the club. Wolverhampton Wanderers and AC Milan are rumoured to be interested in signing Jovic on loan till the end of the season.

Mariano Diaz came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, making his debut for the club in the 2016-17 season. Diaz spent the following season on loan at Lyon, where he flourished, scoring 18 goals in 37 appearances.

He has, however, failed to replicate that form in a Real Madrid shirt since rejoining the club in 2018. Diaz has also been starved of regular playing time and could do with a move away from Real Madrid, but is reportedly keen to stay with the Spanish giants.

Luka Jovic's 🇷🇸 scored his last goal for Real Madrid in February, 2020. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/BEQMMUKE8C — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) January 8, 2021

Real Madrid preparing to sell Jovic and Mariano Diaz to raise funds for future signings.

Club Brugge KV v Real Madrid: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid spent most of their 2020 summer transfer window selling and loaning out fringe players who did not have a future at the club in the eyes of Zinedine Zidane. The Los Blancos have entered the January transfer window with the same strategy.

The reigning La Liga champions are desperate to get rid of Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz, in order to raise funds for potential deals for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer.

(⛅️) West Ham want to sign Mariano Diaz 🇩🇴, who has had very few opportunities this season at Real Madrid. Mariano would like the option of trying his luck in the Premier League after his great experience in Ligue 1. [Daily Mail via MD] #WHUFC #Rmalive pic.twitter.com/QEcMc6JrJk — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) January 10, 2021

Given the current financial crisis being endured by football clubs all across the world, Real Madrid will not be able to afford their top targets unless they sell some of their stars, and reduce their wage bill.