Reports: Real Madrid give Zinedine Zidane an ultimatum to save his job

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a managerial change, and have given Zinedine Zidane an ultimatum to progress in the Champions League or risk losing his job.

Zinedine Zidane is facing the heat after Madrid's defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, their second loss to the Ukrainian side this season. The Spanish giants now risk missing out on the knockout stages of Europe's top competition for the first time in 24 years.

Real Madrid have also had a poor start to their La Liga campaign. Zinedine Zidane's side are currently in fourth place and have won just two of their last five games. The Frenchman's tactics and substitutions have drawn criticism, which has led many to believe that Zidane's time at Real Madrid might be coming to an end.

The Los Blancos face a do or die clash against Borussia Monchengladbach next week. Real Madrid will have to win to seal qualification into the last 16 but have already been thwarted once by the Bundesliga side. The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw.

Zinedine Zidane admits he has no answer to explain Real Madrid's dire form in LaLiga https://t.co/3kPOsXfj61 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 29, 2020

Real Madrid could part ways with Zinedine Zidane if they do not progress to the Champions League Round of 16

Real Madrid have had a dismal run of form in the Champions League and La Liga

Onefootball claimed that the 48-year-old may be living his final days as Madrid boss, and next week's challenge could define his fate. If Real Madrid are knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage itself, Zidane will be sacked by Florentino Perez.

Zinedine Zidane's incredible record at Real Madrid has catapulted him into the conversation of the greatest managers of all time. The Frenchman guided Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns.

However, the club hierarchy feels that a change may be required. The Real Madrid bosses have been unhappy with Zinedine Zidane in recent months. The Frenchman has fallen out with several players, and let go of many stars such as James Rodriguez, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguillon, and Gareth Bale, who have gone on to do well for their new clubs.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez feels it's time for a change in manager. Mauricio Pochettino has been sounded out as a potential replacement for Zinedine Zidane. The former Tottenham boss is currently without a job and has stated that he is ready to get back into football.

Former Real Madrid legend Raul could also be promoted from the Castilla side, as was done with Santiago Solari and Zidane himself. Massimilano Allegri and Laurent Blanc are available too.