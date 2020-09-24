Reports: Real Madrid are interested in signing Edinson Cavani

According to RadioMARCA, Real Madrid are looking to sign free agent Edinson Cavani this summer.

Real Madrid have been relatively inactive thus far in the 2020 summer transfer window and are reportedly not open to signing any players. But Madrid are interested in Cavani, who has employed Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' brother and agent Rene Ramos to negotiate a deal.

Real Madrid have had an uneventful transfer window by their standards. Real Madrid boss and former club legend Zinedine Zidane has focused his efforts on weeding out players who he feels do not have a future at Real Madrid.

This summer, Real Madrid have sold James Rodriguez to Everton, Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham, Ashraf Hakimi to Inter Milan, and have loaned out Gareth Bale to Tottenham and Dani Ceballos to Arsenal.

Real Madrid won the 2019-20 La Liga title after a three year wait but were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City in the Round of 16. Zidane and Real Madrid have not made any notable signings this summer, but have welcomed back Martin Odegaard to the squad, after his brilliant loan spell at Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane feels he already has a squad good enough to retain the La Liga title this season and challenge for the Champions League crown. However, Real Madrid have been short-handed in the centre forward position in recent years.

Real Madrid are not open to signing any players in this transfer window but there are still negotiations going on for Cavani and Sergio Ramos' brother Rene Ramos is the one who's negotiating on Cavani's behalf. Something might happen. [@RadioMARCA] pic.twitter.com/iEHOGqz3AZ — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 24, 2020

Real Madrid keen to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this summer

Hungary v Uruguay - International Friendly

The Los Blancos have failed to sign a quality striker as either back-up for Karim Benzema or to partner the Frenchman. Real Madrid signed Luka Jovic from Frankfurt last season for €60 million, in the hopes that the Serbian would challenge Benzema, and one day usurp him as the first-choice striker for the team.

It is safe to say that the Luka Jovic deal has been a disaster, with Real Madrid reportedly open to loaning out Jovic this summer.

Edinson Cavani, at 33 years of age, is entering the twilight of his career but is still a top-quality striker, who has a lot to offer at the top of European football. Cavani has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and Juventus this summer, but with Juventus completing a deal for Alvaro Morata, and Luis Suarez joining Atletico, it seems Real Madrid have a clear path to Cavani.

Real Madrid are considering the option of signing Edinson Cavani, but Juventus still lead the chase for his signature, sources have told @RodrigoFaez & @moillorens: https://t.co/bCjkOOkVEf pic.twitter.com/za94mCDoye — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 21, 2020

During his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Cavani won six Ligue 1 championships, five Coupes de la Ligue and four Coupes de France. Cavani was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the 2016–17 season and was the league's top scorer in the 2016–17 and 2017–18 seasons.

Cavani became PSG's all-time leading goal-scorer in 2018, passing Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record of 156 goals for the club.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' brother Rene Ramos is the man who is representing Cavani and will broker the deal. The signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer could prove to be a real coup for Real Madrid.

Cavani will bring with him an enormous wage bill, but Real Madrid have the means to pay his high wages after the departures of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale from the club.