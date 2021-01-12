Reports: Real Madrid to let 5 players leave in bid to increase transfer budget

Real Madrid have decided to call time on 5 players' stints with the club, as Florentino Perez looks to cushion the financial hit the club has taken from the COVID -19 pandemic.

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has deemed that these players are surplus to requirements at the club. They will be allowed to leave either during the current January winter window or during the summer.

Real Madrid were hit hard financially by the pandemic and have had to find different methods to lower the club's wage bill. Club president Florentino Perez has already decided to reduce the current squad's wages by 10% for 2021. It now seems that Los Blancos will have to part ways with a few players if they are to make a splash in the transfer market later this year.

According to Diario Gol, Zinedine Zidane has named five players who will not be part of Real Madrid's plans moving forward. The five players are Isco, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Luka Jovic, and Mariano Diaz.

Zidane has reportedly lost patience with Isco, and is looking to ship out the Spanish midfielder this month. Isco's contract with Madrid runs till 2022, but the Spaniard has been a bit-part player under Zidane this season.

The French manager also believes that Brazilian full-back Marcelo has come to the end of his career at the club. Marcelo has only made 7 appearances for Madrid this season, and will be allowed to look for a new club in the summer.

As for Odriozola and Jovic, who are still young, Zidane has deemed the pair as loan candidates for the rest of the season, whilst Mariano will be sold.

These departures would massively reduce Real Madrid's wage bill and would allow the club to dip into the transfer market as well.

Real Madrid could allow other players to leave as well

Gareth Bale is nailed on to leave Real Madrid in the summer

Real Madrid could be in for a massive clearout this June, as the club prepare to spend big in the summer. Apart from the five players listed, Real Madrid would be looking to sell players like Gareth Bale, Brahim Diaz, and Jesus Vallejo as well.

Gareth Bale's permanent departure, in particular, would be a huge relief to Real Madrid, due to the Welshman's enormous wages. Diaz and Vallejo would not find game-time in Zidane's squad, and departures would suit all parties involved.

Real Madrid have been linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe, David Alaba, and Erling Haaland in the summer, so we can expect a few more names going out the door at the Bernabeu.