Reports: Real Madrid planning further pay cuts for players 

Real Madrid are reportedly considering further salary cuts for their players, in light of the financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restrictions imposed to curb COVID-19 have crippled football around the world, with sporting events shut down for over three months earlier this year. When football finally returned post-lockdown, it was played behind closed doors.

Financial constraints have been the status quo since the lockdown and the loss of stadium revenue from ticket sales have hit clubs, while a sharp reduction in merchandise sales has also impacted revenue.

Faced with potential losses, several clubs have resorted to cost-cutting measures, including reduced salaries and staff layoffs. Real Madrid were one of the earliest clubs to implement a pay cut for players, with a 10% deduction in salary agreed back in April.

However, reports suggest that the board is considering further cuts, although the amount by which the salaries would be reduced is unknown.

It is claimed that the proposal would include senior players at the club such as skipper Sergio Ramos and others like Karim Benzema, Marcelo, and Raphael Varane.

The Real Madrid players are said to be supportive of the measures, given the difficulties currently being faced by the club's off-field staff, although it is unknown if they will ultimately agree to the deal.

Elsewhere in Spain, Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona revealed that they were unable to agree on a potential pay cut with the players. The club's finances have been in poor shape in recent months and the board is seeking ways to curb expenditure and avoid going bankrupt.

Real Madrid hoping to get back on track after indifferent start to season

Real Madrid have been indifferent this season

Last season ended on a bittersweet note for Real Madrid, as they won the La Liga after three years but saw their Champions League bid fail after losing to Manchester City in the round of 16.

Things haven't improved for Los Blancos, as Zinedine Zidane's side currently sit in 4th spot on the La Liga standings, while their Champions League campaign has started slowly.

Los Blancos began their continental sojourn with a disappointing 3-2 home defeat to a severely depleted Shakhtar Donetsk, while they could only muster a draw with Borussia Monchengladbach.

A hard-fought victory against Inter Milan put them back on track for qualification but a 4-1 loss to an out-of-sorts Valencia in the league put Real Madrid back under the microscope.

A trip to the El Madrigal to face an in-form Villarreal awaits the side after the international break, while a make-or-break clash in Italy against Inter Milan could decide their fate in the Champions League.