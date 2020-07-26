The latest twist in the dramatic transfer saga involving Paul Pogba is that Manchester United have put him up for sale. Real Madrid have admired the majestic Frenchman for many years and came close to signing him in 2016. Pogba eventually moved to Manchester United for a world-record £89m fee from Juventus.

There have been numerous reports ever since his record-shattering move that Pogba is set to depart from Old Trafford. The World Cup winner's well-documented confrontations with former manager Jose Mourinho, and a lack of ambition from the club pointed towards an exit.

After appearing to have turned a new corner in his Manchester United career under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pogba looked set for a stay. However, as per the latest reports, that might not be the case.

Real Madrid target Paul Pogba set to leave Manchester United

Pogba has been a crucial figure for Manchester United

According to reports in England, Pogba is set to depart from Old Trafford with Real Madrid still keen on the midfielder. The Manchester United star has only a year left on his contract, and the club's efforts to renew his deal are going strong.

However, due to his massive wage demands and injury concerns, the Red Devils are said to be open to the idea of selling Pogba.

The report adds further information on the situation, saying that Manchester United are keen to reinvest in their squad with the sale of Pogba. The Frenchman will fetch them a minimum of €100m in the market, given his stature and achievements. At 27, he is entering the peak of his physical abilities, and this could be an ideal time to offload him.

📂 Man Utd

└📁 2018-19

└📁 Premier League

└📁 Player stats

└📁 Most goals

└💿 Pogba

└📁 Most assists

└💿 Pogba

└⚠️ Are you sure you want to open all files of this type? pic.twitter.com/G8SD7dpjDw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 16, 2019

With other targets such as Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho being lined up, Manchester United are keen to rebuild the squad ahead of next season. A sale as massive as Pogba's could facilitate this rebuild.

Although Real Madrid's interest is evident, there are a few more circumstances at play. Zinedine Zidane is said to be the driving force behind Los Blancos' interest in Pogba and has been the reason for their interest. Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez, however, is reportedly unconvinced by the Frenchman's ability and is not ready to part with that high a sum for Pogba.

435 - It's now 435 days since Paul Pogba last ended on the losing team in a Premier League game (October 23rd 2016 v Chelsea). Since then he's played in 34 games (W21 D13 L0), while Man Utd have lost five games without him in this period. Talisman. pic.twitter.com/PS8DL3s326 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2018

A potential swap deal has been mooted as an option for both clubs, one which would see Paul Pogba and Gareth Bale go in opposite directions. While Real Madrid like the idea, Manchester United have their reservations about Bale due to his severe lack of playing time and impressive performances.

They would prefer a deal involving cash as opposed to that along with players as it would enable them to recruit other targets. Bale has not been viewed as a serious target for Manchester United for a long while now after being interested in previous years.

