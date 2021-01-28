Stoke City place £15m price tag on Arsenal target - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Stoke City defender Nathan Collins and could consider making a move for the player in the coming months. However, according to a report by Team Talk, the Potters have placed a £15m price tag on the highly-rated defender.

Arsenal are not the only club interested in Potter, with Burnley having submitted a £4.5m bid for the Irishman that was swiftly rejected by Stoke. The 19-year-old has seen his stock rise this season, with 19 appearances in the Championship for Michael O'Neil's team.

Collins plays predominantly as a center-back although he has also been deployed on the right flank of defense on occasion. His versatility and composure on the ball has led to interest from Premier League clubs.

Stoke understand that their priced asset might want to move to a side in the first division but they are determined to get a premium price from his sale, as well as potential add-ons. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will follow up on their interest in Collins,

Nevertheless, Nathan Collins' development might be best served by remaining at the Bet365 Stadium. He will have time to improve his game, rather than push for a move to a bigger club where regular playing time might not be guaranteed.

Arsenal gearing up for marquee clash with Manchester United this weekend

Manchester United will travel to Arsenal on Saturday.

Arsenal's recent run in the Premier League has propelled them to 9th place in the table and they will now be aiming for a top-four finish.

Advertisement

The Gunners showed great determination to come from behind and register a victory in their clash against Southampton on Tuesday. This will put them in buoyant spirits ahead of the visit of Manchester United.

📰 The boss on #ARSMUN



Transcript: today's press conference 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 28, 2021

The Red Devils come into the game on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United and will be keen to get back to winning ways.

The previous game between the two sides ended in a 1-0 victory for Arsenal with a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty settling the fixture at Old Trafford. The Gunners will, however, be wary of United's form on the road, as the Manchester United side are yet to lose on their travels this season.

A win for Mikel Arteta's side will boost their chances for a top-four finish while a defeat would see the Red Devils lose further ground in the race for the Premier League title.