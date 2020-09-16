Reports: Tottenham Hotspur agree deal for Sergio Reguilon

According to David Ornstein, Tottenham are close to agreeing to a deal for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, on a permanent transfer rumored to be worth €30 million. Manchester United are also reportedly keen to sign Reguilon, and have held negotiations with Reguilon, but have not made any progress.

Sergio Reguilon spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Sevilla, where he made 31 league appearances for the club, while making the left-back spot his own. His impressive performances for Sevilla in the La Liga and the Europa League, where he helped Sevilla win the competition, earned him a call up to the Spanish national side.

Reguilon returned to his parent club Real Madrid this year, who are willing to sell him, despite his impressive showings for both club and country. Real Madrid currently have a first-choice left-back in Marcelo, and a second choice left-back in Ferland Mendy at the club.

Although it is reported that Sergio Reguilon's dream is to play for Real Madrid at the highest level, the Spaniard is desperate to play regular first-team football in order to secure a place in the Spain squad for Euro 2021.

Real Madrid have not been opposed to selling or loaning out their youth products this summer, having already sold Ashraf Hakimi and sent Dani Ceballos on loan to Arsenal. Real Madrid may, however, insist on adding a buy-back clause to any deal involving Reguillon.

Exclusive: Tottenham close to agreeing deal for Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon on permanent transfer from Real Madrid. Not done but highly possible. Man Utd have also held discussions for 23yo but no agreements with him or #RMFC @TheAthleticUK #THFC #MUFC https://t.co/1wgFAAEKUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 15, 2020

Tottenham beat rivals Manchester United to the signing of Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon won the Europa League with Sevilla.

Tottenham have reportedly agreed to terms with Reguilon and even agreed to pay the €30 million fee attached to the 23-year-old. Tottenham have also reportedly allowed Real Madrid to insert a €40 million buy-back clause.

Advertisement

The North London club have been short of options in defensive positions after the departures of Jan Verntonghen, Kieran Trippier, and Kyle Walker-Peters over the last year or so. Tottenham currently have two left backs at the club, Ben Davies and Danny Rose.

Danny Rose has fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho and spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Newcastle. Rose, 30, is in search of regular first-team football to make his case for a Euro 2020 call up from England manager Gareth Southgate. Rose is reportedly on his way out of Tottenham.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Reguilon all summer, after the left-back's impressive display against the Red Devils in the semi-final of the Europa League. United have, however, failed to agree on a fee for Reguilon, and reportedly refused to add a buy-back clause for Real Madrid to his contract.

Just in: Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham, here we go soon! The agreement has been reached on last few hours with Real Madrid for €30m as final fee. Reguilon agreed personal terms with Spurs and accepted to join also after talks with #MUFC. Only paperworks to be signed. ⚪️🤝 #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 16, 2020

Although Tottenham's problems have been further forward on the pitch, the addition of a young attacking full-back with experience at the biggest clubs in Spain and in European competition, would be welcome. Tottenham are also rumored to be in negotiations with Real over a deal for their former superstar Gareth Bale.