Reports: Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool interested in signing Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan 

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella with hopes of signing him next summer.

According to a report by Italian website Calciomercato, the Premier League sides are interested in a move for Barella, although the report does not expatiate on the details.

The 23-year-old joined the Nerazzurri on a permanent deal last summer, having initially impressed on loan from Cagliari the year before.

So far, Nicolo Barella has proven to be one of the most dependable players for Antonio Conte. Despite his young age, he has been integral to the former Chelsea manager's plans.

The Italy international has scored six goals and provided 16 assists from 66 games in all competitions for Inter Milan.

His willingness to move forward with tenacity has won him many admirers, and he will not be out of place in Liverpool's high-energy system.

At 23, Barella is still young with a lot of room for improvement, and signing him could help strengthen any club's midfield for the foreseeable future.

He has proved his value this season, with his brace and assist in the 2-0 win over Juventus helping to raise his profile higher.

However, considering that Barella's deal only expires in 2024, any club looking to sign him would have to pay significantly higher than the €40.5 million (£36million) Inter Milan spent to sign him from Cagliari.

It is unknown if Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool will be willing to spend such amounts, especially considering that they each have similar players currently in their ranks.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur gearing up for season-defining clash

Tottenham Hotspur sit one point below the defending Premier League champions

Beyond potentially going head-to-head for the signature of Nicolo Barella, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set to renew hostilities on the field in a week.

The two sides will square off in a matchday 20 fixture at White Hart Lane next Thursday, and the result of the game could have a huge impact on their respective seasons.

"Shaq is in a really good shape." 👊@XS_11official's #LIVMUN performance receives praise from the boss... 💪

Having led the table for most of the season, Liverpool have stuttered in recent weeks and currently find themselves in the fourth spot on the standings, having gone four games without a win.

Tottenham Hotspur are just one spot and one place beneath the Premier League champions and will be seeking revenge for their 2-1 loss at Anfield last December.