Tottenham to take a decision on Jose Mourinho's future at the end of the season - Reports 

The pressure is mounting on Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho after the North London outfit lost 2-1 away to West Ham on Sunday. Spurs were outplayed for long periods of the game as they succumbed to David Moyes' side, making it their fifth league defeat in six games.

In the aftermath of the defeat, speculation about Jose Mourinho's future at Tottenham Hotspur were doing the rounds in the media. As per ESPN, club chairman Daniel Levy will wait till the end of the season before taking a decision regarding the Portuguese's future in North London.

ESPN claims that Spurs will face a massive financial obligation if they choose to sack Jose Mourinho and might have to pay him nearly 30 million pounds.

Mourinho's side have now picked up just three points in the last six league games, and are currently 9th in the table, 9 points away from the Champions League spots. The 58-year-old's points-per-game ratio has also slumped to 1.76 after 75 games in charge of Tottenham.

Mine and my coaching staff's methods are second to nobody in the world: Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Following the defeat to West Ham, Mourinho was adamant that he has not lost any faith in his philosophy during Tottenham Hotspur's poor run of form.

"Sometimes results are a consequence of multiple situations in football," Mourinho said. "Mine and my coaching staff's methods are second to nobody in the world," said Mourinho.

The 58-year-old also added that the prevailing situation at the club is not a 'crisis' but just a poor run of form.

"I don't know what you mean by crisis. If crisis is frustration and sadness in the dressing room, I would say so, because nobody is happy, we all showed that in this game. When a team fights the way we did until the last second trying to get a different result, it is never a group in crisis," said Mourinho.

"Groups are in crisis when you are not together in the search for better results than you have. So I wouldn't say crisis, I would say a really bad run of results. That is obvious. We are losing too many matches," added the Portuguese manager.

With a top-four finish appearing to be out of reach and a very difficult League Cup final against Manchester City, Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur could turn their attention to the Europa League. The competition could be the team's best shot at getting into next year's Champions League while also bringing some silverware to the club this season.