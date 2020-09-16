Reports: Tottenham in negotiations with Real Madrid for sensational Bale-Dele Alli swap deal

According to Telegraph Football, Tottenham are looking to re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, in a potential swap deal with Dele Alli going in the opposite direction. Gareth Bale has been transfer-listed by Real Madrid this summer and is reportedly available for as little as £20 million, or can be signed on loan, with Real Madrid willing to pay half his wages.

Gareth Bale has been an outcast at Real Madrid ever since his massive falling out with manager Zinedine Zidane and the club hierarchy. Bale was linked with a move away from Madrid last summer, only for Madrid boss Zidane to pull the plug on the deal because he felt Bale still had a crucial role to play at Marid.

Zidane, however, has not used Bale since the football restart after the COVID-19 lockdown. Real Madrid are eager to get Bale's mammoth €650,000 wages off their salary bill, but have not found any suitors so far. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been the teams linked with a move for the 31-year-old Welshman.

Tottenham seem to have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Bale, with the North-Londoners reportedly offering midfielder Dele Alli as a part of the deal to bring Bale to Tottenham.

Tottenham are in talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. Daniel Levy have asked about Bale during the negotiations for Reguilon.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett just confirmed to BBC: “Gareth still loves Spurs, we are talking. It's where he wants to be”. ⚪️ #THFC #Real #Bale — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

Dele Alli has been a shadow of the player he once was over the last couple of seasons for Tottenham. He was substituted at half-time in Tottenham's season opener against Everton this weekend, which they lost 1-0.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been a huge admirer of Dele Alli since his days at Manchester United, where Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly told him to sign Alli. His faith and belief in Alli, however, seems to be fading away with the club interested in shipping out the Englishman.

Dele Alli is rumored to be worth close to £50 million, so Tottenham would not only make a sizeable profit on his sale but also receive a quality player in the form of Gareth Bale. Whether Tottenham agree on a straight swap or are looking to receive a player-plus-cash deal from Real Madrid remains to be seen.

Tottenham finished the 2019-20 campaign in sixth place, during which they sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino and hired Jose Mourinho. Under Mourinho, Tottenham have thus far, failed to make any progress and seem to be bereft of ideas up front.

Tottenham have lacked quality and creativity, and are starving the likes of Harry Kane and Son of service up front.

The addition of Bale would not only deal a huge blow to rivals Manchester United, who have been chasing his signature for half a decade but would also bolster Spurs' attacking options. Bale is a proven winner. The Welshman has won four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.

A change of scene could be what Dele Alli needs to find his mojo, and what better place to go than Real Madrid, where he will be playing under legendary midfielder Zinedine Zidane.

At Real Marid, Alli will be playing in a squad that fights for trophies and has much bigger ambitions than Tottenham Hotspur. Shining at a club like Real Madrid could further his case for a spot in England's Euro 2021 squad.