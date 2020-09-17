Reports: Tottenham switch attention to Danny Ings after completing Bale and Reguilon deals

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have approached Southampton, over the possibility of signing the Saints star striker Danny Ings this summer. Southampton are, however, adamant that they will not let their top-scorer from last season leave.

Tottenham made a poor start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, with a 1-0 home defeat to Everton. The most worrying aspect of the game was how insipid Tottenham were in attack.

Tottenham finished the 2019-20 Premier League season in sixth place, and have failed to show any signs of development under their new manager Jose Mourinho. Tottenham fans have been worried about whether Mourinho is the right man for the job.

The Tottenham faithful have a reason to be elated now, with the club announcing the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid. Both Bale and Rehuilon are reportedly going through a medical at Real Madrid's training base to complete their respective moves.

Tottenham turn their attention to Ings after completing massive double swoop

Sergio Reguilon is one of the most talented and promising left-backs in Europe. Reguilon impressed on his loan at Sevilla last season, so much so that he received a Spain call up this summer. Reguilon will join Spurs in a deal rumored to be worth €30 million.

Reguilon's Real Madrid teammate and former Tottenham star Gareth Bale will be returning to the club where he made a name for himself, on a season-long loan from Madrid. Real Madrid have reportedly agreed to pay half of Bale's wages this season and will be pocketing a £13 million pound loan fee from the deal.

With Spurs making reinforcements after left-back, a position which has been occupied by Ben Davies, who has failed to impress, and Danny Rose on his way out of the club, the one position Tottenham need to improve is in attack.

Tottenham currently possesses one of the best strikers in the world in Harry Kane. Kane has an unreal goal-scoring record in the Premier League, but off late has succumbed to injuries. Tottenham have been suffering from a lack of options upfront in recent times.

Over the years, Tottenham have tried to sign back up strikers like Vincent Jansen and Fernando Llorente, who unfortunately failed to make any sort of impact. Danny Ings would be a massive signing for Spurs.

In Ings, Tottenham would finally have acquired a top-quality striker to act as either a back up to Harry Kane or as a second striker to partner up with Kane.

A move to Tottenham would make sense for Ings since he is a quality striker, who will want to play in European competitions, and challenge for top 4 spots and trophies.

Southampton, however, will certainly be facing difficult times if they let go of their best player. Ings may run the risk of sitting on the bench, were he to swap the Saints for Tottenham.

Tottenham securing a deal for Ings, seems like a fantasy, rather than reality. Ings' most immediate goal is to make the Euro 2021 England squad, a feat which he will be able to achieve only if he receives maximum playing time, which he will get at Southampton.