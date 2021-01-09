Reports: West Ham set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Schalke's Ozan Kabak

West Ham United are reportedly set to beat Liverpool in the race for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

The 20-year-old is said to be interested in a move to the London club, where he would be guaranteed regular playing time.

According to Bild, Ozan Kabak is Jurgen Klopp's top January transfer target. Liverpool are desperate to sign a defender in the current transfer window after losing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries early in the season.

Klopp has subsequently been forced to field Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at the centre of defence. The reigning Premier League champions failed to strengthen their defence last summer and are now paying the price.

Ozan Kabak joined Schalke from Stuttgart in the summer of 2019. The Turkish defender has impressed one and all with his performances for the German club and is now reportedly keen to make the step up to the Premier League.

The former VfB Stuttgart man has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. However, the Reds could face competition from West Ham United.

Kabak could be available for as little as £13.5 million.

#mufc, West Ham and other clubs are close to Ozan Kabak #mulive [kicker, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 24, 2019

Liverpool set to miss out on Ozan Kabak as Turkish defender edges closer to joining West Ham

Ozan Kabak prefers a move to West Ham United over Liverpool

Advertisement

It may seem surprising for a player to choose West Ham United over Liverpool. However, in the case of Ozan Kabak, the move could make a lot of sense.

West Ham are keen to finish in the top half of the Premier League table this season and are a promising mid-table club managed by the experienced David Moyes.

Ozan Kabak will be given time to adapt at West Ham and is likely to see more playing time at the London outfit than at Liverpool.

At 20, the defender will be looking to maximise his game time, which is why a move to West Ham could be more enticing.

Liverpool have held Ozan Kabak transfer talks but are not pursuing their interest, claims reporthttps://t.co/uR0rTBC0ig pic.twitter.com/alur1P26UV — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) January 7, 2021

With Schalke rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga, having gone winless in their opening 14 games of the season, it seems unlikely that they will let go of their star player as they look to avoid the drop.